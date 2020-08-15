Open Forum: August 15, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, August 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Open Forum: August 15, 2020

  2. Zyconoclast
    #3548050, posted on August 15, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Thank you linesman, thank you [email protected] boys

  4. ArthurB
    #3548057, posted on August 15, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Whoopee!! Fourth. There are advantages in living in WA.

  6. Zyconoclast
    #3548059, posted on August 15, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Pedro the Loafer
    #3548030, posted on August 14, 2020 at 11:35 pm
    Speaking of good looking aircraft:

    The F-104 Starfighter

    An absolute beauty to look at.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.