Bill Shorten Discovers the Australian Constitution

It was a sigh to see. On ABC Insiders today, Bill Shorten was the guest of honour.
Mr Shorten spent the first half to two thirds of this interview complaining that the Commonwealth was not doing enough or a poor job on aged care and child care.
He move onto quarantine and the Ruby Princess matter.
Then, as if inspired, Mr Shorten pulled out a copy of the Australian Constitution and made reference to Section 51 which says that:
The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth with respect to
…
quarantine
Well played Mr Shorten. Well played.
Ok. Where then in the Constitution are the references to aged care, child care, health care, disability care and education? You know, little things like these.
Oh. They’re not there. How could that be?
Mr Shorten is after all a graduate in law from Melbourne University and you’d think that a lawyer and member of parliament would have some knowledge of Australian Constitutional Law.
Of course David Speers did not pull him up on this, but there is nothing in the Constitution or Section 51 about creating or funding a public broadcaster either.
Albanese should be a little concerned.
Shorten polishing the bishop in public is not a good sign.
section 51 v (5)
But they can.
Hold for the the constitution-phobic, they should be along shortly.
Compared to recent efforts of Albo, Shorten looked good today. Very relaxed, less contrived. He is still after his old job, and at this rate, he may get it back.
The aged sector is a serious Achilles heel for the government. The other mob probably would not have done any better, but the horrific evidence of the abandonment of helpless residents in several nursing homes is a permanent blight on this country’s reputation.
The high ranking public servants who had carriage of this debacle from at least March should be publicly pilloried.
Come on ,this guy like Paedo Joe Biden another leftoid went to law school ,Joe was 76th out of 84 wonder where shorty was on the ladder at uni ? Like the larte Giliard who took 7 years to do the 4 year course , they gave her the degree to get rid of her shit stirring communism /.