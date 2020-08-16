Bill Shorten Discovers the Australian Constitution

It was a sigh to see. On ABC Insiders today, Bill Shorten was the guest of honour.

Mr Shorten spent the first half to two thirds of this interview complaining that the Commonwealth was not doing enough or a poor job on aged care and child care.

He move onto quarantine and the Ruby Princess matter.

Then, as if inspired, Mr Shorten pulled out a copy of the Australian Constitution and made reference to Section 51 which says that:

The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Commonwealth with respect to … quarantine

Well played Mr Shorten. Well played.

Ok. Where then in the Constitution are the references to aged care, child care, health care, disability care and education? You know, little things like these.

Oh. They’re not there. How could that be?

Mr Shorten is after all a graduate in law from Melbourne University and you’d think that a lawyer and member of parliament would have some knowledge of Australian Constitutional Law.

Of course David Speers did not pull him up on this, but there is nothing in the Constitution or Section 51 about creating or funding a public broadcaster either.