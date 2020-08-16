Do you fancy a hot dinner?

Why unreliable energy won’t work. Latest circular message to the pollies.

All the major parties are committed to promoting solar and wind energy but apparently none has taken into account how much has to be done to increase the contribution of wind power when the sun is off duty after sunset.

Look at the contribution of wind power to the electricity supply at dinner time across SE Australia recently.

Wednesday August 5 – 8%

Thursday August 6 – 6.2% Friday 7 – 14% Saturday 8 – 6.6% Sunday 9 – 9.3% Monday 10 – 6.6% Tuesday 11 – 10.5% Wednesday 12 – 9.3% Thursday 13 – 6.2% Friday 14 – 4.4% Saturday 15 – 7.4%

The chart attached shows an evening with the windfleet delivering the average near 30% of capacity. This display shows the situation in real time http://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/reneweconomy/

Ask the responsible Minister about the road map to turn the black, brown and red parts of the bars into green at dinner time every night of the year.

Check whether the plan provides for the lowest level of wind supply that can be 2 or 3% of the demand!