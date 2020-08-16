D’rat Fuckers

Posted on 7:22 pm, August 16, 2020 by currencylad

“There is no conceivable public interest in encouraging ridicule on racial or gender grounds,” Mr Rudd said.

9 Responses to D’rat Fuckers

  1. a happy little debunker
    #3549532, posted on August 16, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    At least we now know the real reason why Rudd picked Gillard as his deputy.
    She was an Australian ‘woman of colour’ – a Ranga.

  2. Vagabond
    #3549543, posted on August 16, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Leak senior certainly lampooned Krudd many times. The little twerp obviously has very thin skin and is still smarting.

  3. mh
    #3549547, posted on August 16, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    No one is listening to Rudd.
    Australians just don’t care what he says.

  4. Jock
    #3549564, posted on August 16, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    He evidently doesn’t listen to biden either. Otherwise he would see that Johannes quoted the old creepy one. Rudd is incredibly dim.

  5. Squirrel
    #3549576, posted on August 16, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Quite right, too – the media should be colour blind, starting with the ABC’s four year hate campaign against people of the colour orange.

  6. Dave in Marybrook
    #3549579, posted on August 16, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Rudd is dim… but, for a social media slut, smart enough to give the bandwagon time to get going before chipping in.
    For the record, I think the late Leak Sr had a blind spot for the fresh moonfaced Rudd, and let him thru to the keeper with a run of “Tintin” appearances over an increasingly grotesque Howard. The late rally of chinless Gillards and Rainbow SSM and Mz Gimp teaching the ten-year olds was immortal stuff tho.
    But, that was then, this is another bloke now with a sharp brush, his rightful and only heir.

  7. John Brumble
    #3549598, posted on August 16, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    There is no generous way to describe anyone who is offended by the Leak cartoon.

    Either they are so stupid that they don’t realise that Leak is accusing Biden of having that opinion and actually think that Leak believes the position Leak presents as Biden’s is ok; or they know what Leak is trying to do and are happy to use the term racist to smear someone who has a different opinion of Biden to them.

    Each of them are either an imbecile or evil.

  8. Dr Faustus
    #3549603, posted on August 16, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    No one is listening to Rudd.
    Australians just don’t care what he says.

    This is true.
    Not that it matters to Rudd.

  9. Major Elvis Newton
    #3549622, posted on August 16, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    The usual suspects of woke Leak haters are studiously ignoring Kamala Harris’ deeply checkered career and soiled personal life. The contortions to avoid any scrutiny of her suitability as a VP candidate are worthy of a yoga master.

    This is particularly noteworthy when you consider she will replace Biden as President if he wins.

