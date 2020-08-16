This is from a fascinating article by Geoffrey Blainey in the Weekend Oz: As the Pacific theatre opened, the nation was ill-prepared. In the article he discusses Essington Lewis. This is what Blainey wrote about Lewis:
The leader of Australia’s industrial war-effort was Essington Lewis, an engineer and chief executive of BHP, whose extensive steelworks and allied factories were centred on Newcastle and Port Kembla.
Visiting Japan for a fortnight in 1934 and closely inspecting many workplaces that were out of bounds to journalists, Lewis was surprised to discover that Japan “was armed to the teeth”. In an emergency it could build 100 aircraft a day at a time when Australia had less than 50 active fighting planes.
Back in Melbourne he formed a syndicate called the Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation, which in 1939 built the first Australian military aircraft, a simple, lightly armed trainer-plane called the Wirraway. Later came fighter bomber aircraft that really held their own. It was remarkable that we mass-produced planes before we mass-produced cars, the first being the now-nostalgic Holden.
In 1940, Robert Menzies as prime minister had placed Lewis in charge of the nation’s industrial war-effort, and eventually a huge workforce of men and women were producing war equipment of a variety that surprised the few foreign industrialists who visited wartime Australia. Lewis, pre-modern in his business ethos, achieved this huge task without seeking payment from the government.
For five years Lewis wielded more power than the high medical officials whose diagnosis of the coronavirus pandemic we now hear each day. He shunned publicity but was known by sight to the hundreds of thousands of workers in munitions and aircraft factories and shipyards, for he inspected each site regularly and minutely.
And do let me emphasise this:
For five years Lewis wielded more power than the high medical officials whose diagnosis of the coronavirus pandemic we now hear each day.
Let me paraphrase what I take Blainey to have meant, and even if he didn’t it is what I understood.
For five years Lewis, who had spent many years at the highest levels in the private sector, wielded more power effectively and with positive purpose than the narrowly-educated and operationally useless medical officials, along with the politicians who take advice from them, who like the vast majority of the public sector have never spent a moment in a business environment, whose mistaken and highly damaging diagnosis of the coronavirus pandemic and the policies that have been adopted we now have to conform with each day much to our cost.
There is a lesson there, if only we could work out what it is.
Anyone seen Dan around the swab sites, hospital wards, contact call centres etc checking on how things were going ??
Blainey’s own biography of Essington Lewis makes good reading.
Alas today’s corporate leadership is well and truly captured and as one with the Uniparty
”The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.“
We know we don’t have to take anything Blainey says seriously because he was forced out of the University of Melbourne by early practitioners of wokeness and accompanying cancel culture.
Alas today’s corporate leadership is well and truly captured and as one with the Uniparty
Agree. Employees and employers are in total acceptance of complete idiocy.
At work I continue to get criticised for insisting on the detail of the death toll (age / co-morbities) and suggesting therefore that we should just “get on with it” and that employees and employers should be email and phoning the imbeciles in charge around the clock to put this into effect.
I put this on the other thread but better here.
If the Corona virus had been around in the 1990 s before the internet our country wouldn’t have been shut down and most people would never have been affected one way or the other.The virus would have primarily hit the aged care sector and a few other places, but not kids or most people under 70. Life would have gone as normal and yes it would have been a bad flu season but probably not as bad as in 1987 when a lot of kids were lost as well as elderly. So much for progress.