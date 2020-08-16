He Shall NEVER Surrender

Posted on 9:17 pm, August 16, 2020 by currencylad

If there is a bunch of people who want to criticise me for that, go do it, fine. If that makes you feel better, fine. We made a commitment, it is not universally popular but we made the commitment and we honour our commitments…”

Daniel Andrews risks everything by staring down the powerful
cancel-the-Grand-Final-holiday lobby

 
Meanwhile – at the ABC’s COVID-19 blog – Australian journalism:

7 Responses to He Shall NEVER Surrender

  1. Bruce
    #3549667, posted on August 16, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    “Favourite” Andrews?

    Sisters?

    Saint Andrews Cross Spider?

  2. mem
    #3549671, posted on August 16, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    If the Corona virus had been around in the 1990 s before the internet our country wouldn’t have been shut down and most people would never have been affected one way or the other.The virus would have primarily hit the aged care sector and a few other places, but not kids or most people under 70. Life would have gone as normal and yes it would have been a bad flu season but probably not as bad as in 1987 when a lot of kids were lost as well as elderly. So much for progress.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3549675, posted on August 16, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    “Favourite” Andrews?

    Richard.

  5. nb
    #3549688, posted on August 16, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    ‘Hands up’ says China.
    ‘How far’ says Daniels.

  6. rickw
    #3549697, posted on August 16, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Victoria’s hostage crisis continues….

  7. Chris M
    #3549711, posted on August 16, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    The Vik Stasi have started to shoot at night time car drivers now. Great job Dan, what an achievement you vile thug.

