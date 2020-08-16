Nick Cave as one of the most important theologians of our time

I use the word theologian advisedly. Cave’s description of the vengeful thuggery literally dominating the public square right now as “mercy’s antithesis” is brilliant – as are the meditations on contemporary culture he draws from the idea. His recourse to mercy as the life-enabling kernel of all civilisation and human progress reminds me of Pope St John Paul II’s encyclical Dives in misericordia (Rich in Mercy, whose 40th anniversary falls on 30 November). Do read Cave’s letter to Valerio and Frances.
Liberty Quote
In general, the art of government consists in taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.— Voltaire
