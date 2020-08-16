Vote early and vote often American style

A sample of what’s in store for the American voting system. The left also already massively cheats and does it without a moral thought in their heads. Putting in place barriers to electoral fraud is a near-impossibility and for only one reason – it would harm only one side of the political divide who will therefore never permit the obvious reforms that matter, such as voter-identity checks. Biden cannot win without such fraud, and everyone knows it. For the left, majority rules is apparently some kind of quaint nineteenth century notion, from a time before the secret ballot.

“It’s not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes,” as a very wise political leader once said.