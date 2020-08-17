How stupid can they get

The SMHAge “gossip” page, CBD, has a piece this afternoon about Andrew Bolt selling his house. Oooh. How exciting.
But then they write this:
The impending auction raises the delicious possibility of a sale to prospective buyers who are not entirely ideologically aligned with Bolt’s brand of politics.
Delicious! To what level of idiocy can these people stoop?
Should the voting records of vendors be disclosed in sale contracts? Should the signage be coloured based on their political affiliations – Red, Blue, Green, other? Should potential buyers be required to sit a pop-policy-quiz before they can inspect a house. Is there some sort of paint colour palette and furniture scheme that goes with ones “ideology”?
Morons.
Is that the modern equivalent, for lefties, of buying a haunted house?
What an appalling space filler in a publication that obviously has no serious things to report on and no serious staff to report on them if they existed. Maybe not enough advertising copy sold today. Who are these people, Brook and Hutchinson?
No wonder I have refused the SMH when it was being given away free. I would say it is my practice not to take rubbish home, besides it’s even useless in the birdcage because it’s all ready full of the smelly stuff at the bottom of the birdcage.
Trump syndrome ,Abbott syndrome ,Bolt syndrome , a politically inspired mental condition leading to loss of any sense of reality and loud expressions of uncontroled verbal violence. The afflicted dont always exhibit outward violence but they supress it to disguise their affliction when they are on the ALPBC.
Asuggested cure would be sending them to Pyonyang for a few years as a toiler for socialism , living like a common worker . Health authorities dont seem to be interested in this treatment,indicating perhaps they may be suffering from it too there is alot of it about . The Russians have had a cure for similat afflictions for years called Siberian Gulag , a registered trade name .
When you’re obsessed everything becomes part of the obsession.
It’s the obligatory disclaimer required when writing an article about , or that even mentions, Bolt, or Trump, or Pell, or Morrison etc.
Facts aren’t enough. You have to signal your alignment, even when irrelevant.
Especially when irrelevant, for these clowns.
They aren’t really saying that buyers will be concerned about Bolt’s politics. They’re telling you, hey, it’s OK, I won’t let anything go past that lets him seem like a normal person without “calling him out”.
It’s the way this leftwokeGreen crap permeates even the gardening and property pages and broadcast media that is the real disgusting Post-Truth media.
Bolt, Abbott, the IPA, Murdoch and Rhinehart live in their minds like Pavlov’s dogs (to mix a metaphor).
This is what you write if you’re a Z-grade hack whose gotcha fell through.
What are they going to do? Trash the place?
💡
They’ll do a “protest poop” in Bolt’s toot and upload it to da Gram.
Edgy.
Nah
Personal inspections not allowed.
Good for Bolt though.
Spiteful and stupid. Isn’t Peter Costello supposed to be chairman of that outfit?
Great article in Spiked re nepotism and the woke screen
Try again
Last try
Lionel Hutz will set them straight with the truth.
The question then becomes, “Do Leftists check out the buyer of their house for appropriate wokeness before they sign a sales contract?”.