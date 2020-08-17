How stupid can they get

The SMHAge “gossip” page, CBD, has a piece this afternoon about Andrew Bolt selling his house. Oooh. How exciting.

But then they write this:

The impending auction raises the delicious possibility of a sale to prospective buyers who are not entirely ideologically aligned with Bolt’s brand of politics.

Delicious! To what level of idiocy can these people stoop?

Should the voting records of vendors be disclosed in sale contracts? Should the signage be coloured based on their political affiliations – Red, Blue, Green, other? Should potential buyers be required to sit a pop-policy-quiz before they can inspect a house. Is there some sort of paint colour palette and furniture scheme that goes with ones “ideology”?

Morons.