Open letter to Australians

It is long over-due that the Australian government stops sabotaging the Australian economy. Mel Silva – Managing Director of Google Australia and New Zealand lets them know.
We need to let you know about new Government regulation that will hurt how Australians use Google Search and YouTube.
A proposed law, the News Media Bargaining Code, would force us to provide you with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, and would put the free services you use at risk in Australia.
The way Aussies search every day on Google is at risk from new regulation
You’ve always relied on Google Search and YouTube to show you what’s most relevant and helpful to you. We could no longer guarantee that under this law. The law would force us to give an unfair advantage to one group of businesses – news media businesses – over everyone else who has a website, YouTube channel or small business. News media businesses alone would be given information that would help them artificially inflate their ranking over everyone else, even when someone else provides a better result. We’ve always treated all website owners fairly when it comes to information we share about ranking. The proposed changes are not fair and they mean that Google Search results and YouTube will be worse for you.
Your Search data may be at risk
You trust us with your data and our job is to keep it safe. Under this law, Google has to tell news media businesses “how they can gain access” to data about your use of our products. There’s no way of knowing if any data handed over would be protected, or how it might be used by news media businesses.
Hurting the free services you use
We deeply believe in the importance of news to society. We partner closely with Australian news media businesses — we already pay them millions of dollars and send them billions of free clicks every year. We’ve offered to pay more to license content. But rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk.
This law wouldn’t just impact the way Google and YouTube work with news media businesses — it would impact all of our Australian users, so we wanted to let you know. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to get this proposal changed so we can protect how Search and YouTube work for you in Australia and continue to build constructive partnerships with news media businesses — not choose one over the other.
You’ll hear more from us in the coming days — stay tuned.
Thank you,
Mel Silva, Managing Director, on behalf of Google Australia
Not persuasive and a great example of special pleading.
Disclaimer: I pay for 3 x Google Business subscriptions plus additional storage.
Anything that hurts Google is okay by me.
Do people still use google for search?
What are the alternatives. Beyond Bing and Yahoo.
duckduckgo
+1
And Duck Duck Go respects your privacy.
You may dislike Google, but that doesn’t mean that government and the MSM aren’t trying to award themselves a propaganda platform.
Has anyone looked at this supposed new “Code”? If it’s promoted by government and the MSM there’s got to be a good chance that it is flabbergastingly vile, even if Google is collateral damage.
You shouldn’t use google.
The way this is worded is rather crazy…. every news media business *must* participate.
This seems to be too strong arm google into an approach where they can’t just drop certain organisations, but have to drop all Australians news completely if they don’t agree.
Personally I hope google just drop everything from Australia, it will get people on to better search platforms.
Hypocritical hogwash. There so called free news is being generated by others. If you reduce Google News then perhaps people will go to proper news like ‘Guardian Australia’ or the Age (Pravada on the Yarra).
I generally agree that Google shouldn’t have to pay news outlets for those snippets of content, but that Open Letter is just flat out dishonest on a number of levels.
Brave browser
… and Google can suffocate in their own moral vacuum
Google abandoned their motto “don’t be evil” for the obvious reason.
If Trump wins in November they are going to be eviscerated.
Which they deserve given their ideological persecution of anyone not lefty.
Yeah…Nah!
Typical PR speak.
Google Search results unreliable?