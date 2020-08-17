Victorian lockdown kills record number

Posted on 10:22 am, August 17, 2020 by currencylad

 
OF course, the spin is that “new cases” are flattening and that’s the main thing. But suppression-by-flattening is an unsustainable delusion. COVID-19 cannot be defeated without a permanent Nazi state (and the destruction of everybody’s life and livelihood). The cost isn’t worth it now – and wasn’t worth it six months ago. Australia’s entire coronavirus philosophy is founded on dumb panic and sustained by nothing more than a combination of pride and fear of the truth. The fuel for maintaining the delusion is the media’s weird enthusiasm for pandemic totalitarianism and the medical establishment’s near autistic hubris. Here is Brett Sutton speaking yesterday – as though Australia and the humans living here are merely a nerd’s science experiment:

Dr Sutton said the restrictions in place have lead to a huge decrease in the amount of flu in Australia from April to August.

“For April-August in Australia, [we have had] 300 times less flu transmission – it has never happened anywhere in the world.

“At the beginning of the year we are getting northern hemisphere cases, we still have people travelling into Australia. But with the end of international travel, effectively, and all of the measures we have had in place from March onwards… That has shown you can stop a really infectious virus from transmitting in the community. So these measures we have in place and all of the awareness raising we have done.

“… we have saved hundreds of lives from flu this season because of the actions we have taken for coronavirus.”

 
“We” – meaning these well-paid boffins – have also killed hundreds of people by discouraging them away from hospital EDs or blocking them from life-sustaining surgery; or they have simply destroyed their mental health. Probably thousands more will die as a direct consequence of health officialdom’s contempt for society.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Victorian lockdown kills record number

  1. The BigBlueCat
    #3549990, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Do the numbers include so-called trans-gendered people with COVID-19 who decide to take their own lives?

  2. duncanm
    #3550000, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:28 am

    That has shown you can stop a really infectious virus from transmitting in the community

    yeh – and if we stop people driving cars, we will drastically reduce the road toll.

    Adam Creichton is one of the lone sane voices in the MSM wilderness.

  3. stackja
    #3550002, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

    What are the statistics on “ordinary flu” cases?

  4. NoFixedAddress
    #3550006, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:32 am

    What they are completely hiding is the decimation of small business, bankruptcies, insolvencies and the complete negation of the concept of private property rights.

  5. stackja
    #3550007, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Duncanm – Alan Jones always doubted the so called case numbers.

  6. John Bayley
    #3550008, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Adam Creichton is one of the lone sane voices in the MSM wilderness.

    Not always, sadly.

    When it comes to attacking self-funded retirees and pushing for more taxes on that demographic, he’s right up there with the loonies at the Australia Institute.

  7. John Bayley
    #3550012, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:36 am

    What they are completely hiding is the decimation of small business, bankruptcies, insolvencies and the complete negation of the concept of private property rights.

    As far as people like the ABC crowd & Sutton are concerned, those are not bugs, but desirable features of their ‘reforms’.

    ‘If you want to make a socialist omelette, you’ll have to break a few bourgeois eggs, comrades.’

  8. caveman
    #3550013, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:38 am

    we have saved hundreds of lives from flu this season because of the actions we have taken for coronavirus

    That’s where they win ,something is happeneing to validate their actions, people are wondering where has the flu gone because all they hear are corona deaths. Distractions.

  9. Some History
    #3550027, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:46 am

    “Dream boat” Brett is doing a wonderful, Public Health™ (i.e., totalitarian) job. Brett even has a farcebook fan club made up of menopausal groupies that drool over his drivel.

    At some point the question must be asked as to how over the last 4 decades Public Health has acquired so much political power. The more power it has, the nastier it is.

  10. duncanm
    #3550029, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:49 am

    stackja
    #3550002, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:30 am
    What are the statistics on “ordinary flu” cases?

    don’t ask. In the UK, ‘ordinary flu’ killed 28,000 in 2014/15. The average is 17,000/year.

    Here’s an interesting take on the effects of Swine flu. It actually saved lives, as it drove out the H3N2 which usually knocks off the elderly, who were partially immune to Swine flu due to decades-old strains which they’d been exposed to.

  11. Mustapha Bunn
    #3550040, posted on August 17, 2020 at 10:57 am

    So Sutton has virtually ended Flu in Victoria this year by incarcerating everyone so as to beat Covid. Sounds as if his intention is to lock up Victorians each Winter from now on.

  12. Iampeter
    #3550044, posted on August 17, 2020 at 11:01 am

    But suppression-by-flattening is an unsustainable delusion. COVID-19 cannot be defeated without a permanent Nazi state (and the destruction of everybody’s life and livelihood)

    This is right, but seems strange from someone who has no issue with something like this this.

    In fact, such a statement describing the state randomly messing with people who haven’t violated any rights, normally gets a dismissive response along the lines being an “open border loon,” or something.

    Weird.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.