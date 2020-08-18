Liberty Quote
-
-
Authoritarians getting called out
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
He already had the brown shirts – except in red. Not that it made any difference.
The Andrews junta has been pinged!
Looks like someone has been breaking the 8:00PM curfew.
Say, what is the rationale for that?
Does the virus only come out after dark?
Can I order those posters online? Happy to pay.
Whomever posted these, great job. It does show starkly what this government is becoming.
Yes you can, there’s some guys you want to talk to … ask for Hewlett and Packard … tell them “I want to own a laser printer” and they will fix you up.
Pro-tip: the colour printers insert tiny ID dots so you print will be trackable, the B&W is generally clean … not that you were going to do anything illegal (of course!!!) but we all value privacy.
Enjoy your posters pinned up around the house!
Brilliant.
More, please.
This evil jug eared, oigle eyed cretin will get his just desserts. Surely, people in Danistan have had enough of this unwarranted Covid shut down crap. If not, they deserve all they get if they vote 1 for Dan at the next election.
Tel,
Do you have any references for this?
pbw, it’s widely known.
Wiki has an article on it. It’s known as Machine Identification Code
Did you really try hard to look that up yourself … before you came and asked me?
I don’t want to put any links on this blog that might be considered less than kosker.
Bwana … the natives, they are getting restless. Can you hear the drumbeats?
Do I have to dress like cast of Allo Allo whilst I skull around the streets putting up these posters ?
There is that wonderful line in Parkinson’s Law –
“Only when he has reached high rank does he suddenly throw off the mask and appear like the demon king among a crowd of pantomime fairies.”
Which park was that in?
I ordered a couple of stickers on eBay
Kim Jong-Dan ‘not happy Dan’s. Still haven’t arrived.
Marcus, pick your character and stick with it! If you are short then a mac and beret as Michelle of ze resistance. If tall, fake moustache and Gendarme uniform. Now sort yourself out!
Pizz erf! Ai am Michelle! An ai vill zay it only vunce.
Ze uzzer disgizez er in ze trernk under ze sterz.
You may want to watch what Avi Yemini had to say yesterday about “Dan Andrews moves to extend emergency powers indefinitely.”
Frightening stuff!
The work of a Cat affiliate?
Yours truly was calling it the CON(JOB)-19 virus.
A-n-d the Premier of WA has just backflipped and cancelled the WA Royal Show (first time since WWII), based on what, exactly??
A-n-d he has extended our restrictions, including hard border, until 24 October “at a minimum”. Based on what, exactly??
Dan has every Reich to bring in a curfew, a first, second and a Third.
Dan encourages protest, he’ll be fine with it.
Vive La Resistance!
Someone deserves a Walkley.
Chance is somewhat lower than zero but.