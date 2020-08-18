Authoritarians getting called out

Posted on 7:00 pm, August 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

25 Responses to Authoritarians getting called out

  1. H B Bear
    #3551534, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    He already had the brown shirts – except in red. Not that it made any difference.

  2. mem
    #3551535, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    The Andrews junta has been pinged!

  3. Roger
    #3551540, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Looks like someone has been breaking the 8:00PM curfew.

    Say, what is the rationale for that?

    Does the virus only come out after dark?

  4. mem
    #3551547, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Can I order those posters online? Happy to pay.

  5. Judge Dredd
    #3551561, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Whomever posted these, great job. It does show starkly what this government is becoming.

  6. Tel
    #3551564, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Can I order those posters online?

    Yes you can, there’s some guys you want to talk to … ask for Hewlett and Packard … tell them “I want to own a laser printer” and they will fix you up.

    Pro-tip: the colour printers insert tiny ID dots so you print will be trackable, the B&W is generally clean … not that you were going to do anything illegal (of course!!!) but we all value privacy.

    Enjoy your posters pinned up around the house!

  7. Knuckle Dragger
    #3551567, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Brilliant.

    More, please.

  8. Exit Stage Right
    #3551568, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    This evil jug eared, oigle eyed cretin will get his just desserts. Surely, people in Danistan have had enough of this unwarranted Covid shut down crap. If not, they deserve all they get if they vote 1 for Dan at the next election.

  9. pbw
    #3551572, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Tel,

    the colour printers insert tiny ID dots

    Do you have any references for this?

  11. Bryce
    #3551584, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Wiki has an article on it. It’s known as Machine Identification Code

  12. Tel
    #3551586, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Do you have any references for this?

    Did you really try hard to look that up yourself … before you came and asked me?

    I don’t want to put any links on this blog that might be considered less than kosker.

  13. Bruce in WA
    #3551594, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Bwana … the natives, they are getting restless. Can you hear the drumbeats?

  14. the not very bright Marcus
    #3551604, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Do I have to dress like cast of Allo Allo whilst I skull around the streets putting up these posters ?

  15. Squirrel
    #3551606, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    There is that wonderful line in Parkinson’s Law –

    “Only when he has reached high rank does he suddenly throw off the mask and appear like the demon king among a crowd of pantomime fairies.”

  16. notafan
    #3551610, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Which park was that in?

    I ordered a couple of stickers on eBay

    Kim Jong-Dan ‘not happy Dan’s. Still haven’t arrived.

  17. John snowy Bowyer
    #3551611, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Marcus, pick your character and stick with it! If you are short then a mac and beret as Michelle of ze resistance. If tall, fake moustache and Gendarme uniform. Now sort yourself out!

  18. calli
    #3551617, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Pizz erf! Ai am Michelle! An ai vill zay it only vunce.

    Ze uzzer disgizez er in ze trernk under ze sterz.

  19. Delta
    #3551623, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    You may want to watch what Avi Yemini had to say yesterday about “Dan Andrews moves to extend emergency powers indefinitely.

    Frightening stuff!

  20. egg_
    #3551631, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    The work of a Cat affiliate?
    Yours truly was calling it the CON(JOB)-19 virus.

  21. Bruce in WA
    #3551634, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    A-n-d the Premier of WA has just backflipped and cancelled the WA Royal Show (first time since WWII), based on what, exactly??

    A-n-d he has extended our restrictions, including hard border, until 24 October “at a minimum”. Based on what, exactly??

  22. Fair Shake
    #3551635, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Dan has every Reich to bring in a curfew, a first, second and a Third.

  23. Chris M
    #3551636, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    you print will be trackable

    Dan encourages protest, he’ll be fine with it.

  24. incoherent rambler
    #3551659, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Vive La Resistance!

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3551663, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Someone deserves a Walkley.
    Chance is somewhat lower than zero but.

