California, the crash dummy of unreliable energy policy + some Australian numbers

Posted on 6:34 am, August 18, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Not looking good.  This is the way we are going. At least they can tap hydro and nuclear power from Canada and every other kind of power in other states. California is not an island, but Australia is. Think about that!

From the Manhattan Contrarian.

According to the U.S. government’s Energy Information Agency, California actually has installed electricity generation capacity of almost 76 GW. That sounds like wildly more than you would ever need. But the problem is that of the 76 GW of capacity, some 27 GW is solar, and 6 GW is wind. In August the solar goes into steep decline around 4 PM and ends completely around 7 PM. The wind more or less doesn’t blow at all during heat waves.

Take out all of the solar and wind capacity, and California has only about 43 GW of capacity to meet demand that could well exceed that on any hot summer day. And to get to that 43 GW, you would need all other facilities up and running at absolutely full capacity with no scheduled or unscheduled outages, which is not realistic. Yes, you could try to import some power from the neighboring states, but at times of peak usage they probably need all of their own power. In short, you have put yourself in a position where regular intentional blackouts are inevitable. And, as more and more reliable fossil fuel and nuclear facilities get closed in favor of wind and solar, the problem looks set to worsen dramatically over the next several years.

And in Australia.  A great day for wind in South Australia but over 12 months they import as much power as they export. And contemplate the number of extra windmills required for green to replace the red and black in the other states that have not deindustrialized yet.

Bonus. A few numbers thrown out by one of the Iceberg Watch consultants to indicate the money that we are spending to destroy the conventional energy system.

The RE lobby continuously puts out the message that the federal LNP hates renewables. They don’t like the evidence to the contrary.
The LNP doesn’t even say how much it is, because there would be an outcry.
Tell me why the federal government is even involved in electricity? It’s a state issue. They should get out of it completely.
Eg
$10b – CEFC
$10b – Snowy 2 and transmission
$2.5b – emissions reduction fund
$2.0b – climate solutions package
$1.5b – ARENA
$1.0b – grid reliability fund
$0.5b – national hydrogen strategy
Close to $30b from the federal government, before you add in the RET and reverse auctions from states and state subsidies and incentives.
The QLD premium FiT is worth $4b alone, and has 8yrs $2b to go.
10yr interest free loans fir a home battery.
SA and their home battery plans, plus the big battery
Transmission to connect SA so their subsidised wind farms can stop being curtailed.
QLD government has PPAs for at least three big wind and solar farms – Mt Emerald, MacIntyre, Western Downs.
VIC government proudly displays their reverse auctions adding up to hundreds of MW of wind and solar.
Then you have organisation’s like the CSIRO and BOM with taxpayer funded programs all beavering away trying to help wind and solar improve with local weather forecasting and biased cost predictions, to lower the cost of electrolysers so excruciating wind and solar can make the stuff.
There are entire bureaucracies built around it – clean energy regulator for example.
3 Responses to California, the crash dummy of unreliable energy policy + some Australian numbers

  1. bemused
    #3550740, posted on August 18, 2020 at 6:45 am

    I came across this somewhat related article: https://scitechdaily.com/mits-asegun-henry-on-grand-thermal-challenges-to-save-humanity-from-extinction-due-to-climate-change/. At the end:

    Q: What sort of timetable are we talking about here, in terms of needing to solve these five thermal problems to mitigate climate change?

    A: In short, we have about 20 to 30 years of business as usual, before we end up on an inescapable path to an average global temperature rise of over 2 degrees Celsius.

    And in 20-30 years, we’ll have another 20-30 years, as always.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3550757, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Many of the STEM research projects at universities are also global warming related too. My old chemistry department is full of that stuff, going on what I read in their magazine they send out to alumni. Yet there’s no scepticism of the assumption that AGW is dangerous, no examination of the data, the natural variables like solar, cloud cover and the thermohaline cycle.

    ‘Money is a root of all kinds of evil’, St. Paul wrote to Timothy. He was on the money.

  3. richardf
    #3550787, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:11 am

    This morning (Australia time), after the posting an article headlined “State Hailed As Progressive Hub of Technological Innovation Can’t Figure Out How To Keep The Lights On” the satirical website The Babylon Bee has had their twitter account suspended.

    The Left has made satire redundant:-)

