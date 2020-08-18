California, the crash dummy of unreliable energy policy + some Australian numbers

Not looking good. This is the way we are going. At least they can tap hydro and nuclear power from Canada and every other kind of power in other states. California is not an island, but Australia is. Think about that!
From the Manhattan Contrarian.
According to the U.S. government’s Energy Information Agency, California actually has installed electricity generation capacity of almost 76 GW. That sounds like wildly more than you would ever need. But the problem is that of the 76 GW of capacity, some 27 GW is solar, and 6 GW is wind. In August the solar goes into steep decline around 4 PM and ends completely around 7 PM. The wind more or less doesn’t blow at all during heat waves.
Take out all of the solar and wind capacity, and California has only about 43 GW of capacity to meet demand that could well exceed that on any hot summer day. And to get to that 43 GW, you would need all other facilities up and running at absolutely full capacity with no scheduled or unscheduled outages, which is not realistic. Yes, you could try to import some power from the neighboring states, but at times of peak usage they probably need all of their own power. In short, you have put yourself in a position where regular intentional blackouts are inevitable. And, as more and more reliable fossil fuel and nuclear facilities get closed in favor of wind and solar, the problem looks set to worsen dramatically over the next several years.
And in Australia. A great day for wind in South Australia but over 12 months they import as much power as they export. And contemplate the number of extra windmills required for green to replace the red and black in the other states that have not deindustrialized yet.
Bonus. A few numbers thrown out by one of the Iceberg Watch consultants to indicate the money that we are spending to destroy the conventional energy system.
I came across this somewhat related article: https://scitechdaily.com/mits-asegun-henry-on-grand-thermal-challenges-to-save-humanity-from-extinction-due-to-climate-change/. At the end:
Many of the STEM research projects at universities are also global warming related too. My old chemistry department is full of that stuff, going on what I read in their magazine they send out to alumni. Yet there’s no scepticism of the assumption that AGW is dangerous, no examination of the data, the natural variables like solar, cloud cover and the thermohaline cycle.
