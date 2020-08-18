How a speech recorded a week ago became perfectly true

Posted on 7:30 pm, August 18, 2020 by currencylad

No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”

– Michelle Obama “at” the Democrat Party “convention”

 

 
Alas, on social media Mrs Obama was upstaged by literal dead wood: everyone’s agog about Bernie’s stockpile!

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to How a speech recorded a week ago became perfectly true

  1. Squirrel
    #3551609, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Only saw parts of it, but the phrase “economical with the truth” came to mind.

  2. C.L.
    #3551612, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Michelle’s wig was real, though.

  3. Buccaneer
    #3551618, posted on August 18, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    All totalitarians find criticism confronting and are prepared to use the apparatus of state to stop their opposition for exercising power, just like the Obama administration

  4. a happy little debunker
    #3551628, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Watched the first 1/2 hour of the live-stream.
    How unbearably boring…

  5. Fair Shake
    #3551632, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    I liked her ‘if you don’t vote for us we’ll make the country worse’ or word to that effect. Like hostage demands.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #3551643, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    No folly is more costly than the folly of intolerant idealism.

    — Winston Churchill

    Winston alway apt

  7. Ozman
    #3551652, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Michelle Obama caught on tape: “A president can’t fake his way through the job.” She’s got balls.

  8. Pedro the Loafer
    #3551654, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    It can’t be long before the gunfire begins in the anarchist cities in the US.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3551657, posted on August 18, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Bernie has wood!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.