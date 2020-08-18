The Democrat Party’s Biden-hidin’ online “convention” starts today. The first speaker will be Big Apple dracula Andrew Cuomo. The title of his oration is WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19.
Jump on the #HoJoe wagon! pic.twitter.com/SRcKPfDhat
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 16, 2020
USA Democrats have many dead voters who vote early and often.
I have to admit to enjoying the confidence and energy of Trump-fever. And a lot of it seems truly from the grass roots.
Neither Obama nor the Hilderbeest had that. They had large, choreographed, and expensive affairs with elaborate settings and props. Remember that speech of Obama’s in front of Dorian columns erected on the stage?
I can also see how much Trump-fever alarms progressives as it heralds a return to the America that they have laboured to bury – when it all seemed so close its heart started beating again, its faced flushed with colour, and has risen again to its feet.
And the old tricks may not work again. The progressives, knowing that they did not have popular appeal, insinuated themselves into organisations and institutions that were meant to be express the people’s will and locked them out and to express their own. The press stopped informing the people and started preaching, hiding some stories and fabricating others. The colleges that were meant to cultivate excellence swung to a muddled orthodoxy demanding conformity and submission. Government departments set up protect people’s rights turned to tyrannical offices to protect state interests from them.
It might not work a second time.
If only Intersectional Politics referred solely to the art of determining who goes first through an unsigned and unmarked crossroads…
Helping them through Covid-19 … unless they’re dead.
