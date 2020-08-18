This is one of the concluding paragraphs from Aaron Patrick’s coverage of the Ruby Princess report and Premier Berejiklian’s decision to not take scalps:

Her decision will have three effects: it will preserve continuity in the management of the pandemic, it will boost morale in the public service, and it will assure her political colleagues that she will support them publicly when they are under intense pressure, giving them more confidence to make difficult decisions.

This is not a commentary on Patrick per se. TAFKAS considers him one of the more sound journalists in Australia. And there is some good rationale for not “punishing” people for making mistakes because they and their organisations usually learn from them. Not to mention it permits risk based decision making, something that is particularly important for the public sector.

However, TAFKAS will look forward to similar sentiments from Patrick’s AFR colleagues when it comes to “wrong calls” made by Australian businesses and business leaders.