This is one of the concluding paragraphs from Aaron Patrick’s coverage of the Ruby Princess report and Premier Berejiklian’s decision to not take scalps:
Her decision will have three effects: it will preserve continuity in the management of the pandemic, it will boost morale in the public service, and it will assure her political colleagues that she will support them publicly when they are under intense pressure, giving them more confidence to make difficult decisions.
This is not a commentary on Patrick per se. TAFKAS considers him one of the more sound journalists in Australia. And there is some good rationale for not “punishing” people for making mistakes because they and their organisations usually learn from them. Not to mention it permits risk based decision making, something that is particularly important for the public sector.
However, TAFKAS will look forward to similar sentiments from Patrick’s AFR colleagues when it comes to “wrong calls” made by Australian businesses and business leaders.
Does it though?
My take on the whole steaming pile of responsibility avoidance papered over with “process” and “consultation” is that a risk based decision making environment was the last thing they wanted.
bullshit.
If there are no consequences for poor decisions, there’s no reason to avoid making poor decisions.
“There is a reason why there are strict guidelines for declaring a state of emergency.
Specifically around the maximum time of the emergency.
It’s to protect us citizens from a tyrannical government hijacking democracy.
Because the only thing that separates us to a dictatorship are the fundamental freedoms that are temporarily stripped from us when a state of emergency is declared.
As soon as it is temporary no more, we are no different to a dictatorship.
No one in the media seems to be questioning Dan Andrews move today to extend his state of emergency indefinitely.
The premier is working with the solicitor-general to figure out how to remove that one protection citizens have to prevent governments going rogue.”
heads up via: Avi Yemini @twitter – https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1295303396094693376
sky news: Vic Premier moves to extend state of emergency capabilities indefinitely
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6181636219001
And no doubt we’ll see the same restraint applied to the situation in Victoria ….
Soon (if not already) you’d have to be a mug to work in the private sector.