At some point, having spent 6 months destroying Australian industry and private sector, our governments will realise that someone has got to generate the wealth to feed the obese toddler that governs us.

There will be fleeting references to Thatcher and Reagan but there will be no deregulation, there will be no tax cuts and there will be no contraction of the administrative state. The supply side will continue to refer to the government selectively supplying privilege, protection and patronage. There will be more central planning and more debt and more government. Why? Because the experts and sloganeering advising government will advise government so.

There will be increased funding for Departments of Industry, Innovation and Trade filled with people who have no experience or knowledge of industry, innovation or trade.

But they will have nice offices, travel first and business class and be very well fed.

However, in the odd chance that our representatives discover their role is to improve the welfare of the nation and not the welfare of the public sector they might consider this.

From this comes this:

By contrast the Soviet Union was a very clear case of an entrepreneurial state, funding a great deal of research centrally, allowing virtually no private enterprise, and the result was a dismal lack of innovation in transport, food, health or any consumer sector, but lots of advances in military hardware. In 2003 the OECD published an inconvenient paper for the entrepreneurial-state argument. Called ‘Sources of Economic Growth in OECD Countries’, it systematically reviewed the factors contributing to growth between 1971 and 1998 and found that whereas the quantity of privately funded research and development did affect the rate of economic growth, the quantity of publicly funded R&D did not. This was a shocking finding, probably best explained by the phenomenon of ‘crowding out’: government spending on research diverts the energy of researchers into its priorities, which might not coincide with industry’s or the consumer’s (spectacularly so, in the case of the Soviet Union). In the words of Walter Park of the American University: ‘the direct effect of public research is weakly negative, as might be the case if public research spending has crowding-out effects which adversely affect private output growth.’ Over to you National Cabinet.