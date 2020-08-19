How to deal with lockdowns in the future

We have now seen for ourselves how fragile our freedoms are. The question now is what should we do to build in restraints.

My own thoughts on this are that a lockdown of this kind should trigger an automatic election within three months, and if the lockdown continues, that elections should be held every twelve months after that until the lockdowns end.

In the meantime, we are being governed by hysterics and fools without even a hint of sense and judgment.