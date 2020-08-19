I thought Scotty was supposed to be from marketing

It’s not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine. There are no mechanisms for compulsory… I mean, we can’t hold someone down and make them take it.”
– From “as mandatory as you could possibly make it” to voluntary in less than half a day
Mandatory…compulsory…I don’t think he’s very good at understanding words once they go beyond two syllables.
Somebody must have reminded him that power, once granted – can be taken away…
Hold on, there are many mechanisms for making it compulsory. For example, denying public transport, interstate travel international travel, for those without a valid vaccine certificate. Think it can’t happen? Draw a line from China and North Korea to Victoria. Authoritarian governments have ways of making people obey.
Tee hee.
Bwave Sir Robin.
Someone must have had a word in his shell-like. Advice to the PM. Do your own research.