I thought Scotty was supposed to be from marketing

Posted on 7:27 pm, August 19, 2020 by currencylad
It’s not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine. There are no mechanisms for compulsory… I mean, we can’t hold someone down and make them take it.”

From “as mandatory as you could possibly make it” to voluntary in less than half a day

4 Responses to I thought Scotty was supposed to be from marketing

  1. Roberto
    #3552825, posted on August 19, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Mandatory…compulsory…I don’t think he’s very good at understanding words once they go beyond two syllables.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3552830, posted on August 19, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Somebody must have reminded him that power, once granted – can be taken away…

  3. Peter Smith
    #3552832, posted on August 19, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Hold on, there are many mechanisms for making it compulsory. For example, denying public transport, interstate travel international travel, for those without a valid vaccine certificate. Think it can’t happen? Draw a line from China and North Korea to Victoria. Authoritarian governments have ways of making people obey.

  4. calli
    #3552837, posted on August 19, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Tee hee.

    Bwave Sir Robin.

    Someone must have had a word in his shell-like. Advice to the PM. Do your own research.

