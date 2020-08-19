Notice the Pattern?

- Ruby Princess – NSW Health
- Quarantine Hotels – VIC Health
- Aged Care Oversight – Commonwealth Health
- Pandemic Planning and Preparation – Commonwealth Health
Market failure? Nope. Government failure.
- Who is advising the NSW Premier? NSW Health.
- Who is advising the VIC Premier? VIC Health.
- Who is advising the Prime Minister? Commonwealth Health.
Please explain.
Obviously the various health experts and their departments need more taxpayer money.
Meanwhile they get their pay rises whilst their failures and decisions kill small businesses around the country. VIC in particular is lucky it is Fed money (ie. the taxpayers) paying for their monumental stuff up. VIC civil servants are getting the most generous pay rises of all.
I read somewhere Governments are still increasing their staff and been no cut backs in numbers.
Trust the experts. Trust the science.
Err … no thank you.
In the US that nice Mr Fauci is a Hillary fan, and the CDC is overwhelmingly lefty.
I wonder if the alignment is the same here?
Robber Baron #3552486, posted on August 19, 2020, at 3:36 pm
I’m prepared to allow them enough for a one-way ticket to Easter Island.
Bruce of Newcastle #3552500, posted on August 19, 2020, at 3:50 pm
A rhetorical question, I take it?
Media Advisor: Sure, it’ll mean economic suicide, but do you really want Kochie to accuse you of letting little Jenny’s granny die, because you didn’t follow the experts’ advice?
Nailed it. The pandemic has not trashed the world’s economies; governments have.
John – That’s a ripper example of a double rhetorical question! 😀
I think you will find the Green environmental zealots have infiltrated the health and environment departments at bureaucratic level.
Note the authors from health and community services that wrote this policy statement that has never been challenged. It is full of Green talking points, the figures on carbon emissions on hospital beds are outlandish and could never be backed up and their list of climate catastrophes could be demolished with a tiny bit of fact checking. ie the fires were lit by fire bugs. This is policy in the making written by Bret Sutton the CMO for the Victorian Government. It is absolute green garbage. Nothing about delivering efficient, quality health services in a caring and supportive environment. No its all about climate change and carbon emissions. Sack the lot of them https://www.mja.com.au/journal/2020/212/8/acting-climate-change-and-health-victoria
In fairness although there were clear government failures in the ruby princess case and you’d have a strong argument to say that cruise should never have gone ahead, the cruise operators should not have lied about the infected people on the ship both before the cruise started and once it came back to dock at Sydney. Those lies have seriously contributed to market failure for that industry and there are class actions in the offing too. The people who had relatives who died would be well placed to lay the blame at the cruise ship operators.