Notice the Pattern?

Posted on 3:33 pm, August 19, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
  • Ruby Princess – NSW Health
  • Quarantine Hotels – VIC Health
  • Aged Care Oversight – Commonwealth Health
  • Pandemic Planning and Preparation – Commonwealth Health

Market failure?  Nope.  Government failure.

  • Who is advising the NSW Premier?  NSW Health.
  • Who is advising the VIC Premier?  VIC Health.
  • Who is advising the Prime Minister?  Commonwealth Health.

Please explain.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Notice the Pattern?

  1. Robber Baron
    #3552486, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Obviously the various health experts and their departments need more taxpayer money.

  2. BrettW
    #3552495, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Meanwhile they get their pay rises whilst their failures and decisions kill small businesses around the country. VIC in particular is lucky it is Fed money (ie. the taxpayers) paying for their monumental stuff up. VIC civil servants are getting the most generous pay rises of all.

    I read somewhere Governments are still increasing their staff and been no cut backs in numbers.

  3. H B Bear
    #3552499, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Trust the experts. Trust the science.

    Err … no thank you.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3552500, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    In the US that nice Mr Fauci is a Hillary fan, and the CDC is overwhelmingly lefty.
    I wonder if the alignment is the same here?

  5. John A
    #3552501, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Robber Baron #3552486, posted on August 19, 2020, at 3:36 pm

    Obviously the various health experts and their departments need more taxpayer money.

    I’m prepared to allow them enough for a one-way ticket to Easter Island.

  6. John A
    #3552502, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #3552500, posted on August 19, 2020, at 3:50 pm

    In the US that nice Mr Fauci is a Hillary fan, and the CDC is overwhelmingly lefty.
    I wonder if the alignment is the same here?

    A rhetorical question, I take it?

  7. lotocoti
    #3552508, posted on August 19, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Please explain.

    Media Advisor: Sure, it’ll mean economic suicide, but do you really want Kochie to accuse you of letting little Jenny’s granny die, because you didn’t follow the experts’ advice?

  8. Maryanne
    #3552512, posted on August 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Nailed it. The pandemic has not trashed the world’s economies; governments have.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3552534, posted on August 19, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    John – That’s a ripper example of a double rhetorical question! 😀

  10. mem
    #3552547, posted on August 19, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    I think you will find the Green environmental zealots have infiltrated the health and environment departments at bureaucratic level.
    Note the authors from health and community services that wrote this policy statement that has never been challenged. It is full of Green talking points, the figures on carbon emissions on hospital beds are outlandish and could never be backed up and their list of climate catastrophes could be demolished with a tiny bit of fact checking. ie the fires were lit by fire bugs. This is policy in the making written by Bret Sutton the CMO for the Victorian Government. It is absolute green garbage. Nothing about delivering efficient, quality health services in a caring and supportive environment. No its all about climate change and carbon emissions. Sack the lot of them https://www.mja.com.au/journal/2020/212/8/acting-climate-change-and-health-victoria

  11. Buccaneer
    #3552559, posted on August 19, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    In fairness although there were clear government failures in the ruby princess case and you’d have a strong argument to say that cruise should never have gone ahead, the cruise operators should not have lied about the infected people on the ship both before the cruise started and once it came back to dock at Sydney. Those lies have seriously contributed to market failure for that industry and there are class actions in the offing too. The people who had relatives who died would be well placed to lay the blame at the cruise ship operators.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.