On Bret Stephens being a ‘Biden conservative’

Bret Stephens was an excellent columnist with the Wall Street Journal who then jumped ship to the New York Times. My view is that unless he got paid a lot of money to go, that you just can’t trust a guy like that. But anyway, he is still a good columnist whose stuff often features in the AFR.

Today he has an op-ed talking about being a ‘Biden Conservative’.

To be a Biden conservative is to feel about as much enthusiasm for the presumptive Democratic nominee as a Sanders socialist might, albeit from the opposite direction. Everyone is aware of the former vice president’s foibles. Every conservative can point to his policy blunders and offenses. The most obvious recommendations for Joe Biden are a succession of “isn’ts.” He isn’t Donald Trump. He isn’t Bernie Sanders. He isn’t angry, bigoted, cruel, demagogic, erratic, frightening or gross. He isn’t going to drive Americans to distraction or the country into a ditch.

Talk about being damned by faint praise.

There was an oped by Joe Sternberg arguing that US presidential candidates are usually chosen because their party perceives them as being strong. Biden, he argues, has been chosen because he is weak.

Anyway, the nub of Stephens’ argument is this:

Does anyone seriously doubt that, on the day President Biden enters office, the country would revert to a more normal version of itself — more so, at any rate, than it has been in the Bizarro World of the Trump years?

Well, yes. I do.

Trump didn’t make the US a crazy place.

But the domestic issue of our time is not the size of government. It’s the unity of the country. We are living through the most serious social unrest in 50 years. We have a president who sparks division by nature and stokes it by design. Part of the country believes the government conspires against them. Another part believes history has conspired against them. The idea that these beliefs won’t get further radicalised in a second Trump administration is fantasy. Whatever else he does, Biden won’t expend his political capital belittling, demeaning and humiliating other Americans. He won’t treat opponents as enemies, or subordinates as toadies, or take supporters for fools. Joe Biden is the Democratic equivalent of George HW Bush — another ambitious vice president who believed in loyalty and decency more than in any particular set of ideas. History remembers the senior Bush’s presidency well.

I think that if the best argument that you have is that people have nostalgia for Bush Senior then its time to pack up and go home.

If you think Trump is the cause of social tension in the US then having him lose in November might be a good outcome. If you think Trump is just a symptom of social unrest in the US then maybe not. I realise that many here will argue that Trump is the solution to US unrest but let’s not overreact.