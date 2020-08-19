On Bret Stephens being a ‘Biden conservative’

Bret Stephens was an excellent columnist with the Wall Street Journal who then jumped ship to the New York Times. My view is that unless he got paid a lot of money to go, that you just can’t trust a guy like that. But anyway, he is still a good columnist whose stuff often features in the AFR.
Today he has an op-ed talking about being a ‘Biden Conservative’.
To be a Biden conservative is to feel about as much enthusiasm for the presumptive Democratic nominee as a Sanders socialist might, albeit from the opposite direction. Everyone is aware of the former vice president’s foibles. Every conservative can point to his policy blunders and offenses.
The most obvious recommendations for Joe Biden are a succession of “isn’ts.” He isn’t Donald Trump. He isn’t Bernie Sanders. He isn’t angry, bigoted, cruel, demagogic, erratic, frightening or gross. He isn’t going to drive Americans to distraction or the country into a ditch.
Talk about being damned by faint praise.
There was an oped by Joe Sternberg arguing that US presidential candidates are usually chosen because their party perceives them as being strong. Biden, he argues, has been chosen because he is weak.
Anyway, the nub of Stephens’ argument is this:
Does anyone seriously doubt that, on the day President Biden enters office, the country would revert to a more normal version of itself — more so, at any rate, than it has been in the Bizarro World of the Trump years?
Well, yes. I do.
Trump didn’t make the US a crazy place.
But the domestic issue of our time is not the size of government. It’s the unity of the country. We are living through the most serious social unrest in 50 years. We have a president who sparks division by nature and stokes it by design.
Part of the country believes the government conspires against them. Another part believes history has conspired against them. The idea that these beliefs won’t get further radicalised in a second Trump administration is fantasy.
Whatever else he does, Biden won’t expend his political capital belittling, demeaning and humiliating other Americans. He won’t treat opponents as enemies, or subordinates as toadies, or take supporters for fools. Joe Biden is the Democratic equivalent of George HW Bush — another ambitious vice president who believed in loyalty and decency more than in any particular set of ideas. History remembers the senior Bush’s presidency well.
I think that if the best argument that you have is that people have nostalgia for Bush Senior then its time to pack up and go home.
If you think Trump is the cause of social tension in the US then having him lose in November might be a good outcome. If you think Trump is just a symptom of social unrest in the US then maybe not. I realise that many here will argue that Trump is the solution to US unrest but let’s not overreact.
Well the deplorables comment didn’t work last time so maybe the dems should try a new approach.
The increasing unrest over the last 4 years has largely been due to one side not accepting the result in 2016.
Biden is the very model of a career political parasite with zero accomplishments and that’s being polite. Brett Stephens’s sludge is the sort of thing you’d expect to be regurgitated by a fakefacts rag.
Very well said Sinc. Also, thanks for the great blog.
Putting the Bushes in the category as slimy Bidet says a lot about the Bushes.
He isn’t angry, bigoted, cruel, demagogic, erratic, frightening or gross.
Is there another Joe Biden?
Well, only when some impertinent voter or journalist asks him an unwelcome question.
He picked a funny way to say “leftist brats will stop smashing stuff up and assaulting people”.
Whatever else he does, Biden won’t expend his political capital belittling, demeaning and humiliating other Americans. He won’t treat opponents as enemies …
Oh no, the Democrats and their supporters never do all those things.
And I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn Stephens might be interested in.
Do these commentators and journos really believe the BS they peddle?
Stephens came to notice first as the editor of the Conrad Black owned, Jerusalem Post. There he was great. His consistency has gone down hill ever since. He’s proposing that the election of a useless but “benign” Biden will somehow fix the world. Stephens used to be in the 20 odd %, now he’s moving back to the 80% where he can vote for a party that will make him a second class citizen, at first, then…, deliver the world to China and that other friendly lot, Iran which has sworn to kill all of the 100% where he he used to be a beacon. The election really is about how the US (and world) can afford the election of anybody but Trump.
He is indeed all of the regrettable character traits bolded above. Stephens obviously exists in some bizarre parallel universe.
And I’ll smash any hairy legged pony soldier in their dog face who ain’t, you know, the black thing – oh, look over there Corn Pop, a little brown girl!
The politico-pubic ‘service’-media-big business establishment’s hatred of DJT is really a hatred of working and middle class Americans. Similar to the disdain for Menzies’ forgotten people.
Come on, man!
Anyone who proposes that everyone in the US should support Antifa and BLM because ‘unity’ is unhinged.
Trump has been minding his P’s and Q’s because he knows he can’t finish the job until he’s in his second term.
After the election Trump is going to go full honey badger.
“He isn’t angry, bigoted, cruel, demagogic, erratic, frightening or gross.”
The other things he also isn’t are compos mentis, and competent.
Now listen, Jack:
Joe will do a few laps of the carpark wearing aviator shades in the ’67 Mustang, Corn Pop will send an endorsement from the other side, Tom Hanks will announce for Joe, and it’s all over.
How can anyone be that ignorant.
Loyalty to his corrupt family maybe, but decent? He supports BLM FFS!
How can anyone be that ignorant.
Either ignorant or lying. Some tenth rate bum germalist here is oz called Bidet ‘decent’ too I seem to recall.
Corn Pop will send an endorsement from the other side
Sure as anything Corn Pop will be voting for Joe!
Wonder what this moron has been smoking when he wrote that. Good ole boy Creep Joe Biden and the Ho Kamala Harris would have to be the most left wing radical pairing anyone has put up for president and that includes the US Greens.
Not to mention the clear dementia he is suffering and Harris is a pure hypocrite willing to work with a known racist and sexist pig just to advance her career.
Calling Joe decent is just showing mental illness.
Oh, yes he is and yes he will.
Why would the Antifa/BLM Marxist left get behind Biden? Because he is going to deliver its agenda. It simply helps that he is senile and believes in nothing but money and power.
Bret Stephens is a “good columnist” and a “Biden conservative”? FMD. He has simply been sent out by the NYT as a Trojan horse to con those who don’t like Trump’s abrasive style to vote for the end of America as we know it.
The libertarian view of the world would be hilarious if it wasn’t so dangerously naive.
Bret Stephens is a “good columnist” like Max boot and Jennifer Rubin and George Will. Tired old discredited has beens.