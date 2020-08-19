PanDANic time line

Source.

The money quote:

After May 30, another 15,593 people were infected and 315 people have died.

Nineteen people died in Victoria’s first COVID wave – until May 30 – with 1645 people infected.

Here is the Health Minister telling the Parliament she discovered there were problems when she read about it in the newspaper.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has told parliament that she was not briefed on emails sent by the Australian Medical Association in April raising concerns with the hotel quarantine scheme.

Ms Mikakos was asked during Question Time on Tuesday why she ignored the warnings, but said the letters were not sent directly to her.

“The issues that were raised in that email from a board member of the AMA were, as I understand, sent to an official in the department,” she said.

“It was not an email that was addressed to me, it was not an email that was brought to my attention and it was not an email that I was briefed on.

“I’ve only become aware of this email since media reports on it.

“I actually understand the contents of the email were suggestions rather than criticism.”