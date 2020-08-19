Some PDT ads

It’s just starting but here we begin with this: Five Trump Ads. You should go to the link to see them all, but here’ one.

How anyone can even think of voting for Biden and Harris is beyond me. Not just no sense of danger, but no sense at all. And you might also have a look at this: The Biden-Harris Levitation which begins:

Each week in the inexorable march to Election Day, it becomes more challenging to believe how the campaign is unfolding and to rationalize it as a serious process for choosing the leader of the world’s greatest nation. After some reflection, it becomes clear that the extreme improbability of this process is the result of it not really being a race between two pairs of candidates for national office. It is surely the last round in the great battle between Donald Trump and the national political media. Trump’s ostensible opponents, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are a spavined political wheel-horse who came in fifth in the New Hampshire primary and a vice presidential nominee who flamed out ignominiously two months before the Iowa caucuses. They are a matched pair of bombed-out losers; Biden was retrieved by the party elders in desperation that otherwise the Democratic candidate would be Marxist Senator Bernie Sanders. They salvaged Biden and Biden salvaged Harris from the pre-primary ash heap.

Democracy is undoubtedly the worst form of political system except for all of the others that have been tried from time to time.