Some Perspective

Below is a table of monthly deaths registered in Victoria going back to July 2019.
Source: Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria
Despite the pandemic 541 more Victorians died in July 2019 than they did in July 2020.
This is even after Andrews bungled quarantine and Morrsison bungled Aged Care resulting in Victoria recording over 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases for the month including 93 fatalities.
In 2019 the death rate was 15% higher than today in yet there was no daily death conference by the Premier, the state wasn’t locked down, democracy wasn’t suspended, and the borders remained open.
The Australian people are being frightened into accepting a totalitarian police state and economic ruin without any perspective or reference point whatsoever. This lack of perspective is what enables the political class to justify and extended these punitive and draconian measures devoid of accountability. There has been zero cost-benefit analysis of pandemic policy measures (including of alternative policies) and there is still no talk of an exit strategy at either state or federal level other than to pin hopes on a vaccine that is at best months away and at worse years or never forthcoming.
Without perspective, without facts and data, without cost-benefit analysis we will never get out of lockdown and never restore our freedoms. We will guarantee the cure is worse than the disease and condemn millions of Australians to long-term adversity.
Whatever it takes, J.
Someone said that once.
A few stats:
The median age in Australia: 37
The median age of death in Australia for men: 78
The median age of death in Australia for women: 84
The median age of death in Australia from corona-virus: 82
Great post Justinian. Fundamental and basic information that demonstrated that there is no epidemic, no pandemic, no plague. Covid-1984 is a vicious charade.
And yet, no one in the Ministry of Truth media seems to have thought of looking at this basic data and reporting it. Not a single one of the “journalists” is capable of that.
Despite the pandemic 541 more Victorians died in July 2019 than they did in July 2020.
It’s hard to die from falling off your couch.
And absolutely nothing is said about this by the Ministry of Truth media. Nothing.
Instead, the PM, Premiers and Chief Health/Medical Officers of the Ministry of Peace continue their daily Covid-1984 indoctrination sessions.
Australia is at war with a virus. We have always been at war with a virus and we will always be at war with a virus. The Covid new-normal State is watching you, and you will be vaccinated.
I’ve posted this before and I think it’s even more telling: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/[email protected]/Lookup/by%20Subject/3303.0~2018~Main%20Features~Australia%27s%20leading%20causes%20of%20death,%202018~1.