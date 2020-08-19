Some Perspective

Below is a table of monthly deaths registered in Victoria going back to July 2019.

Despite the pandemic 541 more Victorians died in July 2019 than they did in July 2020.

This is even after Andrews bungled quarantine and Morrsison bungled Aged Care resulting in Victoria recording over 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases for the month including 93 fatalities.

In 2019 the death rate was 15% higher than today in yet there was no daily death conference by the Premier, the state wasn’t locked down, democracy wasn’t suspended, and the borders remained open.

The Australian people are being frightened into accepting a totalitarian police state and economic ruin without any perspective or reference point whatsoever. This lack of perspective is what enables the political class to justify and extended these punitive and draconian measures devoid of accountability. There has been zero cost-benefit analysis of pandemic policy measures (including of alternative policies) and there is still no talk of an exit strategy at either state or federal level other than to pin hopes on a vaccine that is at best months away and at worse years or never forthcoming.

Without perspective, without facts and data, without cost-benefit analysis we will never get out of lockdown and never restore our freedoms. We will guarantee the cure is worse than the disease and condemn millions of Australians to long-term adversity.