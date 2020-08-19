Vacc-birding: Morrison thinks your body belongs to the state

Australians are likely to face mandatory coronavirus vaccinations if Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets his wish.

The nation is a step closer to gaining access to a vaccine, with the Federal Government securing an international deal to produce a vaccine frontrunner locally if trials succeed.

If that happens, Mr Morrison expects Australians will have to undergo mandatory vaccination.

“I would expect it to be as mandatory as you could possibly make it,” he told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis.

“We are talking about a pandemic that has destroyed the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands all around the world, and over 430 Australians here.”