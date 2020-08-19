Vacc-birding: Morrison thinks your body belongs to the state

DOES the “Liberal” Prime Minister want to imprison people who refuse to be vaccinated against the largely – overwhelmingly – harmless coronavirus? Or are he and his morally revolting medical officials contemplating the administration of a vaccine by forcible, violent means?
Australians are likely to face mandatory coronavirus vaccinations if Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets his wish.
The nation is a step closer to gaining access to a vaccine, with the Federal Government securing an international deal to produce a vaccine frontrunner locally if trials succeed.
If that happens, Mr Morrison expects Australians will have to undergo mandatory vaccination.
“I would expect it to be as mandatory as you could possibly make it,” he told Melbourne radio station 3AW.
“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis.
“We are talking about a pandemic that has destroyed the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands all around the world, and over 430 Australians here.”
Coronavirus did not destroy the global economy. That’s a lie. Panicking idiots and bureaucrats did that. Making a vaccine mandatory will be the ultimate finale to the con; its political utility would be to entrench the myth that we were all in grave danger and – phew, thanks government – we’re all liberated now. Or we soon will be if the objectors are hounded with prosecution and thuggish ‘incentives.’
This is sinister.
