Liberty Quote
Do every act of your life as if it were your last.— Marcus Aurelius
-
Recent Comments
- lotocoti on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- MemoryFault on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Some History on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- HT on State of darkness
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- mh on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Some History on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Pete of Perth on State of darkness
- Infidel Tiger King on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- david on There’s something happening here. WTF it is aint exactly clear
- mh on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- mh on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Chris M on State of darkness
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- There’s something happening here. WTF it is aint exactly clear
- State of darkness
- Stairway To Heaven
- How a speech recorded a week ago became perfectly true
- Authoritarians getting called out
- Intersectional Politics
- Democrat National Convention begins today
- Symmetry
- California, the crash dummy of unreliable energy policy + some Australian numbers
- How stupid can they get
- How do you make a wealth country poor?
- HCQ – an immorality tale
- Open letter to Australians
- Victorian lockdown kills record number
- Donald Ardern
- Nick Cave as one of the most important theologians of our time
- Essington Lewis
- He Shall NEVER Surrender
- D’rat Fuckers
- Bill Shorten Discovers the Australian Constitution
- Vote early and vote often American style
- Do you fancy a hot dinner?
- Crackpots and looneys
- Once Proud
- Open Forum: August 15, 2020
- Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Part 3
- Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Mark 2
- MMT vs QE = BS
- Colonel Quigley
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Ichiban
2nd
Trois?
3?
Jolly good.
4!
If a picture of Bill Clinton getting a shoulder rub in an airport by a 22 year-old self-described massage therapist is the best the Daily Mail can do, that’s the end of yet another idiotic sexual conspiracy theory.
Post-normal counting.
If a picture of Bill Clinton getting some shoulder work in an airport by a 22 year-old self-described massage therapist is the best the Daily Mail can do, that’s the end of yet another idiotic sexual conspiracy theory.
Rick. Your modelling has failed you.
Top 10 again? I am on a roll here.
If a picture of Bill Clinton getting some shoulder work in an airport by a 22 year-old self-described [email protected] therapist is the best the D. Mail can do, that’s the end of yet another idiotic sexual conspiracy theory.
Never fear, Noops. The ALPBC has recommenced furiously hyperventilating about the over three decades old non existent problem that is catastrophic human induced climate change (hosted by a domestic violence denier and government comedian).
Rick. Your modelling has failed you.
The model was only out by 1! The modern expectation is that if it’s within a factor of 100 it’s good!
Missing Tom
Top something!
Leigh Lowe
#3551982, posted on August 19, 2020 at 9:23 am
Faulty.
Welcome back, dude.
Hey, we’ve moved over here.
Any chance we will see those Big Websites (plural) soon?
Your prediction :-
Or, perhaps these gentlemen can clarify.
“’It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future’” Yogi B
Twenny!
Could be just me? But has it crossed anyone else’s mind that the Wuhan virus might have been deliberately released and that perhaps China has the vaccine? It seems to be pretty much party time in Wuhan at the moment while the rest of the world hides in isolation. Also seems to coincide nicely with a China flexing its muscles worldwide? Just saying!
Nasty and unexpected turn of events in the Anthony Seibold situation.
Reportedly, the defamatory online rumour campaign against him has been investigated by a European cyber-detective outfit and they now have the names of the people who were posting the apparently very nasty material. They are supposedly NRL bigwigs.
Rick, et Al, I’m going to do the order today, I’ll email everyone later or tomorrow 👍
Thanks Gunner!!
Coronavirus: Fortress states locking out the national interests
Paul Kelly
Pandemic protectionism is the new mantra of half the country. As an idea, it is popular and introspective, championed by premiers, justified by health officials, sanctioned by the imperative to eliminate the virus, and of course an assumed election winner.
Its main manifestations are the border closures enforced by Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
These premiers and chief ministers strut the stage as populist strongmen and women — political leaders as police enforcers. They impose rules as they like, boast about their enforcement and justify everything in the cause of health protectionism for a grateful public. There is only one problem. As a policy, pandemic protectionism is most unlikely to succeed beyond the short term since the “indissoluble” nature of the Australian constitutional compact must be reasserted at some point and, short of a vaccine, total elimination of COVID-19 is a fantasy, as New Zealand has just shown.
The High Court of Australia will deliberate on this issue soon in the action brought by Clive Palmer, a case that raises the potential for a decisive intervention given that section 92 specifies the freedom of “intercourse” among the states. The question of what constitutes a proportional response in a pandemic will loom large. Not all border closures are the same, for example; closure of the NSW-Victorian border was an urgent necessity while closure of the Western Australia-South Australia border looks very different.
The impact of Victoria’s “second wave” ripples across the nation. Each state is desperate to avoid the plight of Victoria but the upshot has been border protection overkill. It will cause more damage the longer it lasts.
While Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mark McGowan would deplore much about Donald Trump, they follow in his footsteps — this is “Queensland First” and “Western Australia First” in a local version of Trumpian “America First” border politics.
Palaszczuk and McGowan say they will keep their restrictions in place until there is no community transmission in other states. Nobody can say when or if that will be achieved. It creates the possibility of border closures well into next year with the qualification, of course, the premiers in their guise as benevolent authoritarians will do whatever suits them.
Border closures were never recommended to the national cabinet by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee but premiers have exercised their own authority and claim justification from their state health advisers. The risk is that the national cabinet is seriously diminished as a credible entity with disagreement on the core objectives of fighting the virus.
Led by Queensland and Western Australia the federation now has a de facto “elimination faction” with most states while the rival “suppression faction” constitutes the two main states, NSW and Victoria, and the Morrison government. What credibility does the national cabinet possess when leaders no longer agree on the basic strategic goal?
In less than six months Australia has lurched back towards an 1890s state sovereignty model. The problem for Scott Morrison is the unsolvable dilemma he faces — the national government’s fiscal stimulus in the form of JobKeeper and JobSeeker finances the pandemic protectionism of the states creating the economic conditions that make border closures viable.
Yet border closures undermine economies, ruin businesses, prevent travel, disrupt supply lines and bring misery to countless families. Nobody doubts that some border restrictions are essential, but these border closures have gone too far. Hard borders are being imposed; they are easy to police, with the victims kept to a minority. If the High Court gets to confront this issue it will render a national service if it can draw a line separating a justified from a disproportionate response to the pandemic.
The subjugation of the Morrison government to pandemic protectionism came with the Prime Minister’s recent letter to WA Premier McGowan, saying the commonwealth would withdraw from its intervention in the High Court borders case. In truth, it was being burnt too badly in the West, a vital state along with Queensland for Morrison’s re-election hopes.
Opinion in the West is fanatical for the closures. Restrictions in the West, in practice, are gone to a large extent compared with NSW. Few people seem focused on the potential trap — as Morrison told McGowan based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer: “Border arrangements are no substitute for a strong public health response capability and maintenance of social distance principles.”
Morrison said: “If an outbreak were to occur in Western Australia, as has occurred in other states, it will be the strength of your state’s testing, tracing and outbreak containment capabilities that will determine your success or otherwise.” This is where Victoria collapsed.
As New Zealand has shown, you don’t eliminate this virus. Victoria became arrogant and has paid a devastating price. The reality, despite the Ruby Princess fiasco, is that NSW at present is the best performing state — its economy is still open and it is containing the outbreaks while the overall situation remains on knife edge.
The risk for Morrison is the spectre of a PM losing influence. He is trapped between a rock and a hard place. He cannot fight border closures in states where they are overwhelming popular, so he surrenders more control to the premiers. Yet he cannot leverage the commonwealth’s money power to bring the premiers into line because cutting fiscal support rebounds on Morrison, not the premiers.
Palaszczuk has the winning formula promising “to put Queenslanders’ health first” and safeguard them from contamination running amok in southern states. She can survive the economic destruction she is inflicting on the travel sector because that electoral constituency belongs to her opposition. At the October 31 election Palaszczuk will be the first premier to test Australia’s new political axiom — pandemic protectionism guarantees the re-election of any state government, no matter how inept or disreputable.
n the interim, the Northern Territory goes to the polls next weekend with Labor’s incumbent, Michael Gunner, foreshadowing closed borders for at least another 18 months and telling Territorians, only for their own good, to cancel plans to leave the NT at Christmas.
A new Fortress Australia is being erected, but this time along the lines of the old fiefdoms. In the Prime Minister’s letter to McGowan, he said the national government had a responsibility to “maintain our federation”. The lesson, however, is the states are for themselves. The mentality of “looking after me” is growing across the country. As it spreads across interests groups it will poison any hope for national interest economic reform.
Morrison tries to impose order as Mr Fixit, writing to all premiers seeking to remove anomalies in relation to people needing healthcare and farmers being disadvantaged. Fighting for the principle of open borders is a lost cause. He says the best model for border closures was that of NSW-Victoria that was negotiated with his consent. In his letter to McGowan the Prime Minister outlined four principles to govern closures — avoid arbitrary decisions, work with the commonwealth, consult with other affected states and seek nationally consistent rules. Good luck with that.
The virus has created a new political persona: the “will to power” premier. Victoria’s Daniel Andrews struggles but is far from finished. Premiers whose states have avoided any second wave are heroes in the near term. McGowan is master of the method — harsh border closures, revived economic activity, business support, pride in separation. His government pledges economic recovery “stronger than ever”.
In McGowan’s reply to Morrison, the Premier wanted the national cabinet to endorse the separate strategies of each state and, in effect, back his position in the High Court challenge.
No chance of that. Attorney-General Christian Porter, also a West Australian, had said previously his job was to serve the interests of the entire Australian people and he felt hard border closures “may not be a constitutionally sustainable position”.
ABC regional news interviewed DPM Michael McCormack about the harvest issue and he clearly defined how much power and influence the Chief Medical Officers had in the restrictions and his efforts to make them understand the impact on farming and rural life at the borders.
I had previously thought the premiers were entirely to blame. It seems that unelected, narrow focussed medicos have to be cajoled into allowing food to be efficiently harvested. It’s a very sick country but not from Covid.
Where’s Tom’s Toons?
I read that yesterday and wondered if it was an exercise in shaking the trees to see what fell out.
Lots of Boys Own references to Interpol and European cyber experts.
I expected Boris and Natasha to get a run at some stage.
What horse apples, CL. You don’t need to start rumours to have Siebold sacked. His coaching at the Broncos has been unmitigated rubbish.
The Official 2020 Democratic National Convention Drinking Game
No one gets out of this thing sober
Matt Taibbi
Imagine a four-day Zoom meeting in which the likes of John Kasich, Michael Bloomberg, and Nancy Pelosi warn you for the fifty through sixty millionth times about the “existential threat” of Donald Trump, and you come close to envisioning both hell on earth and what we’re all in for this week with the Democratic Party’s Biden/Harris virtual coronation.
The alternative is to start drinking early.
The 2020 DNC represents the culmination of one of the most exhausting, repetitive, and depressing primary races America has seen. It was extreme both by number of candidates – the official count seems to be 29 – and by sheer quantity of identical-sounding rhetoric. The race from the start was itself like a giant drinking game, in which candidates were rewarded in polls for delivering the most pleasing versions of oft-repeated terms like “kids in cages,” “fascist,” “white supremacy,” and “this is not who we are.”
On another topic, I notice that when ever one of our state or federal leaders delivers news about the virus they have a mime just to the side Of the speaker furiously waving its arms around and making weird facial expressions? My assumption is that it is to provide a measure of distraction from the bad news or perhaps an attempt at light entertainment? With this in mind I have emailed all state premiers and Scott from marketing suggesting that a more effective alternative could be To replace the mime with a string quartet!
Compare and contrast –
My elite Blogwrecking squad stormed the Open Thread at midnight and have seized the cartoons.
They will released once the ransom is paid.
We didn’t get much else.
Just a grab bag of badly worn conspiracy theories and some maudlin music videos.
They have been left in a cardboard box at the bus-stop outside Woolies if anyone wants them.
Are Trump’s prospects better than the experts think? Washington state might hold a clue.
Washington Post no less
I’ve been dismissive of the idea that President Trump has a “silent majority” of voters that the polls aren’t picking up. The results from Washington state’s Aug. 4 all-party primary are making me wonder if I was wrong.
Apparently someone was circulating a rumour on-line that he could coach.
You think it is a false-flag op Brumble?
Correct John. But ffs don’t stop there.
Who hired Siebold?
Who agreed his ludicrous contract?
Who managed the fkd up player recruitment and roster?
How was it that so many good experienced Broncos have left in the last couple years?
The Broncos Board should all be marched out the front door, Lockyer included, and sacked. Immediately. They have ruined the club. Petty politics, maaaates, incompetence, arrogance – it’s all there. The team on the field are lost, inexperienced and don’t know what they are meant to be doing. That’s obvious each week. This will take years to fix. Years.
numbers,
You are promoting a kiddie and woman groper here. That’s your standard.
It seems to be pretty much party time in Wuhan at the moment while the rest of the world hides in isolation. The Taiwanese know what’s going on in the People’s Republic.
Seems the states with the fortress mentality are the ones whose populace are most convinced we’re all gunna die.
When will the scales fall?
Yeah, but that has nothing to do with the story.
The story is about a defamation investigation and impending police involvement and lawsuits.
Wang starts the day off with a fresh load of horseapples.
Biden is, proudly, a child of the mid-century, Irish-American-Catholic world.
Good “Catholic”…
https://www.axios.com/joe-biden-abortion-hyde-amendment-497be3ef-bc98-482b-9ed2-28cf10a4f94b.html
Driving the news: If elected, Biden says he would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law and restore federal funding to Planned Parenthood and other reproductive-care providers for health services other than abortion. He also no longer supports the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or life-threatening circumstances.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-democrats-biden-doesnt-want-11596755305
Joe Biden would be the most pro-abortion president in history. Although he was once a moderate, the Catholic former vice president now describes abortion as “essential health care,” caved in to the abortion industry on taxpayer funding, and has been proudly endorsed by Naral Pro-Choice America, an organization that advocates for the repeal of all regulations on abortion.
Democrats weren’t always like this. President Clinton gave the party a platform promising to make abortion “safe, legal and rare.”
There was nowhere to put them this morning because management shut down the old open thread without opening a new one.
‘Toons back at 0400 tomorrow.
I bet something happens in September.
Also October
And November.
And December.
Could be anything, but whatever it is, it’ll be big.
Bigly big.
If the High Court gets to confront this issue it will render a national service if it can draw a line separating a justified from a disproportionate response to the pandemic.
The HC has already issued several judgments in which they have stated that S92 does not apply without limitations. The chief limitation on unrestricted intercourse between the states is a case where injury to residents of a state might occur as a result. Thus several goods have been restricted in the past and at present. Obviously a pandemic or potential pandemic would meet this criterion. The HC could always change its mind, but it would take a very strong & well argued case to make it do so. But at the end of they aren’t epidemiologists
‘the traditional role of consoler-in-chief’
If there ever was such a thing, which there wasn’t (and isn’t), St. Horse Chops would be leading the pack in that field.
Not sure if the POTUS role equates to that of a giant auntie with tuck shop lady arms soothing an infant who grazed his or her knee falling off a back verandah.
And of course unsurprisingly, there it is.
“…I would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make it,” the PM said.
“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds but that should be the only basis.
“I mean we’re talking about a pandemic that has destroyed you know, the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands all around the world and over 450 Australians here.
“We need the most extensive and comprehensive response to this to get Australia back to normal…”
news.com.au
link https://tinyurl.com/y252l855
Gentlepeople please.
Can I ask that we refrain from accusing other posters from casting horseapples?
It is not that sort of blog and it also upsets our Melbourne listeners who are rationed to one horseapple per day at the moment.
The funny thing is that, before LockDan you couldn’t give horseapples away, but as soon as we put a limit on …
Trailer Swift. 🙂
Roger.
I think rock and hard place for HC.
In principle yes. Can they say WA/SA bad VIC/NSW good?
Can they weigh up the positive benefits versus the negative ones in any meaningful quantifiable way?
Would be sad if they decided covid19 wasn’t an actual pandemic.
Top 50!
Ahem, Gentlemen and Roughwomen.
Alternatively. Roughmen and Gentlewomen.
CL look up this SRV track – “Lenny”
Sublime!
Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny (from Live at the El Mocambo) on YouTube.
Morrison puts the P in pathetic.
Don’t care, shirtfront Abbott would have been way better.
Over The Rainbow.
So Scotty from Marketing, no jab, no play has finally come out of the closet and declared himself one of the cabal. Mandatory vaccinations for at least 95% of the population. Fear not though, they will be free!
Glad you can manage a trois, but it really is not that sort of a blog.
It is what it is.
Prime ministers and premiers and their families first.
Live on TV
With a two week wait for side effects.
I suspect that those keenest for lockdowns will be the unkeenest for vaccinations.
So Scotty from Marketing, no jab, no play has finally come out of the closet and declared himself one of the cabal. Mandatory vaccinations for at least 95% of the population. Fear not though, they will be free!
Yellow book entry forgery coming right up!
Bruce, until I walked into the KFC I was happily ignorant of it. (Just to be clear, I’m not saying that I haven’t ever seen music videos with suggestive scenarios and pseudo-erotic dance moves – gee, I’ve watched Doris Day belt her heart out in Calamity Jane 😁).
But watching two extremely large black females trying seemingly to act out what that song title is suggesting was not something to be had at any time and especially while eating!
The DNC Is Apparently Including Liz Warren in Tonight’s Native American Caucus Meeting
The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today
Can’t make it up
The damage has been done by the excessive and ill-considered RESPONSE to the Winnie the Poo wuhan bat flu, not by the virus itself.
Making ANY vaccine as mandatory as you can possibly make it is wrong in so many ways, especially when effectiveness is likely to be maybe 50% at most, and can’t account for mutations year on year.
Our PM is showing his true colours now – a dictatorial little (provide your preferred noun here). If anyone doubted the intent behind this virus response, there it is, clear as day.
Tesla pushing towards a share price of $2k.
Elon thought it ridiculous when it hit $1k only a few months back…
Brisbane NRL coach was part of a swap deal. Brisbane NRL team not being now well coached? Brisbane NRL coach not to be criticised?
Yet more “unintentional” hilarity.
Wednesday comments on the old OT have gone missing.
What sort of cowboy operation is this?
Of course. But if the real problem is to be fixed, it’s more than just the coach to suffer the consequences.
Adelaide man Amin Derakhshan left ‘stranded’ after South Australia and New South Wales both refused him entry, court hears
Kathryn Bermingham
NCA NewsWire
An Adelaide man was left “stranded” between South Australia and New South Wales after he was refused entry to both states, a court has heard.
Amin Derakhshan, 31, was charged with failing to comply with a COVID direction after he entered South Australia without the required approvals earlier this month.
He spent a two-week quarantine period behind bars before he pleaded guilty to the offence in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Magistrate Clive Kitchin recorded a conviction against him and handed him a two-month suspended sentence on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
The court heard Derakhshan lives and runs a wholesale food and produce business out of a warehouse at Wingfield, north of the CBD.
Defence counsel Hugh Woods said Derakhshan had left South Australia to collect goods from NSW, but he was refused entry by the state’s border patrol.
“He was required to turn around and was left with no other option but returning to South Australia,” he said.
“As he returned to South Australia, he was met with South Australian border patrol.
“This time he did not have an appropriate essential travel number with him and was rejected entry into South Australia.”
Mr Woods said Derakhshan completed an essential traveller form with the help of a police officer at the Pinnaroo checkpoint, but there were difficulties with translation.
“Ultimately, he handed in his essential traveller form … and that was rejected,” he said.
“Regrettably, my client found himself in a position where he was effectively stranded between states.”
Derakhshan, who was assisted in court by a Persian translator, was running low on fuel so drove to a nearby petrol station, which was on the South Australian side of the border.
He had no money for fuel but bought candles and remained inside his van for a number of hours.
“He attempted to comply with the orders not to enter South Australia, notwithstanding the fact he had actually entered at this stage,” Mr Woods said.
The court heard he attempted to sleep in the van but it became “almost freezing”, and he made an “irrational decision” to call his friend to take him home.
A police prosecutor told the court it was unclear how Derakhshan bypassed the border checkpoint, and it was possible he took a back road.
But his lawyer said he had used Google Maps to search for the closest service station and followed the route.
Outside court, a man who works for Derakhshan said his boss was sorry for breaching the direction.
“I feel sorry for that and I apologise to the people of Adelaide,” the man, who did not want to be named, said.
“We all have to care more about our people.”
Can they weigh up the positive benefits versus the negative ones in any meaningful quantifiable way?
Would be sad if they decided covid19 wasn’t an actual pandemic.
At the end of the day they’re lawyers, not economists or epidemiologists.
The legal argument will be paramount.
“I mean we’re talking about a pandemic that has destroyed you know, the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands all around the world and over 450 Australians here.
Government did all of the economic damage.
Most of the 450 dead would have been dead within the next 12 months anyway.
This is pure bullshit.
It is the new vision of government.
Once they would have been very hesitant to do this, looking at how far they could push their encroachments on public and private life, which was a sphere separate from government.
Then they began to believe they owned public life.
And now they think they also own private life too.
compare:
same sort of gibber you post every day
contrast:
monotone
Leigh Lowe
#3552028, posted on August 19, 2020 at 9:55 am
Gentlepeople please.
Can I ask that we refrain from accusing other posters from casting horseapples?
Unless that be the Holy Horse Apple of Jerusalem.
Perhaps, but they didn’t have to die alone or left to die without care as many experienced. More items to add to the cock up list. For that alone my hatred of our Govts has grown exponentially.
My mistake.
We were posting on other threads.
Greatest fraud in human history.
https://mobile.twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1295804401463025665
Dan Andrews’ Victorian cabinet exposed to industrial manslaughter law over COVID-19 hotel deaths
Robert Gottliebsen
Parts of the Victorian public service and members of Daniel Andrews’ cabinet are going to be exposed to the danger of the state’s tough penalties for unsafe work practices that contribute to deaths.
The first legal step to determine whether community standards apply to the government actions in the COVID-19 pandemic was taken yesterday.
Earlier this year the Victorian government enacted horrendous industrial manslaughter legislation, with the aim of jailing the boards of top corporations should they be linked with death in the workplace. Ministers and public servants were not excluded.
Now, thanks to skilled work by one of Australia’s top occupational health and safety lawyers, the precedents that determine the power and impact of this Act will be established via actions against Victorian public servants and cabinet ministers.
And if they are not prosecuted, the precedents created will almost certainly destroy the original purpose of the Act — to hit large enterprises linked to workplace deaths.
Almost certainly non-prosecution will also neuter many of the planned actions against the boards and managers of aged care facilities. To understand what is about to take place I have to take you back 16 years.
In 2004 the then Victorian premier, Steve Bracks, put together some of the best occupational health and safety legislation in the nation. So when the Commonwealth tried to get uniformity Victoria stood out and said, “we have the best legislation in the land” and refused to join. And in fact the Victorians were right — their legislation was better than that enacted by the Commonwealth and other states.
The Bracks legislation makes it easy for individuals, obviously including unions, to trigger an action. But (unlike the national legislation) it makes it very clear that the person or group can only be prosecuted if they were in control of the risks involved in the actions that led to injury or death.
And so under the Bracks legislation if I contract plumbers I might tell them what to do but not how to do it – that’s their job. They are in control of the risks and I am safe from prosecution.
Under extreme union pressure Daniel Andrews’ government added to the Bracks legislation industrial manslaughter clauses, which allowed people not in control of risk to be convicted of industrial manslaughter and to be liable to long jail sentences. The aim was the ability to jail the so-called “tall poppies”.
But the way the Act works is that to trigger the manslaughter prosecutions there first has to be a breach of the occupational health and safety laws.
But the unique part of the act is that if any individual believes that there has been a breach of the OHS law they can ask WorkCover to investigate, to determine whether there should be a prosecution.
And under law if there is no prosecution, WorkCover must in writing tell the individual why there is no prosecution. The applicant can then ask to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
And again the DPP must either prosecute or give an answer with reasons as to why there is no prosecution.
While individuals can take an action personally against Victorian public servants and the government, to be taken seriously it must under the guidance of a top Australian OHS lawyer. Backed by such advice Ken Phillips, executive director of Self-Employed Australia
has written a letter to the Victorian WorkCover Authority that contains the following sentence:
“I consider that the development, planning, management and implementation of the Victorian Government COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Containment Program, the planning phase of which commenced in late January or early February, 2020 (such time only specifically ascertainable by investigation) instigated, managed or controlled by the Victorian Government, various Victorian Government organisations and agencies including their contractors and staff, constitutes several offences contrary to the OHS Act in that the health, safety and welfare of employees and others persons was put at risk contrary to, but not limited to, sections 21, 23, 26, and 32 of the OHS Act.”
WorkCover must obey the law so under the Act they can agree there has been a breach of the OHS Act and that can trigger manslaughter charges. However under the OHS Act itself there are sections that provide jail sentences for people who recklessly endanger other persons.
Alternatively, and more likely, WorkCover can say there is no case against the Victorian government but they must give reasons and those reasons will be precedents for actions against others.
I am not a lawyer but I’m sure, at least on the basis of the casual evidence presented, there was no proper training of the security guards at the hotels and there were a series of other events that led to the predictable death of many people because of the spread of the infection.
My guess is that given their close relationships with the government, WorkCover will either try and delay the action or set out why they’re not making a prosecution. But I could be wrong.
If WorkCover does reject prosecution then the DPP will have to do the same thing to avoid a trial. And, if and when they do that — given the events are so large and, at least to an outsider, so blatant — the DPP will in fact be neutralising the manslaughter legislation and perhaps even making a joke of the health and safety rules of WorkCover itself.
Andrews’ mistake was to not include a clause that exempted all public servants and all ministers from any action and the Act. That would’ve been grossly unfair but it’s what politicians in Australia and around the world usually do.
Video of Butch Bummer’s speech at DNC convention with English subtitles
If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it.
https://twitter.com/MichelleObama/status/1295552611026780160
Perhaps, but they didn’t have to die alone or left to die without care as many experienced. More items to add to the cock up list. For that alone my hatred of our Govts has grown exponentially.
Completely agree Makka. Hatred also growing exponentially. The are pure scum.
Letter in the Oz today:
This is a letter I might send to a friend living overseas. Let me describe to you life today in the state where I live. I cannot travel more than 5km from my home except for four closely defined reasons.
I cannot leave my house for any reason between 8pm and 5am daily, not sure what to do in the case of fire. Family visits are banned. Friends cannot come to my house. Places of entertainment are closed. Sporting events are banned. Churches are closed. Holidays are not allowed. Most retail places are closed.
These rules are made and supervised by one man. Where do I live? Russia? China?
Roy Travis, Mornington, Vic
Testing
Boner
Parts of the Victorian public service and members of Daniel Andrews’ cabinet are going to be exposed to the danger of the state’s tough penalties for unsafe work practices that contribute to deaths.
Perfect! But watch the rushed through legislation to fix this problem.
Xi created the virus crisis.
Dan made the virus crisis worse.
Daily Beast Writer: ‘Why the F**k Is Creepy Bill Clinton Speaking’ At the DNC Tonight
Share has been “thinking”.
HEARD trump IS INSANELY JEALOUS OF JUSTIN TRUDEAU FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS. JUSTIN IS, 1.YOUNG,2.HANDSOME, 3.INTELLIGENT. 3 OUTTA 3. THATS GOT 2 HURT, BUT THATS NOT MY QUESTION. DOES trump HATE TRUDEAU,BECAUSE JUSTIN HAD trump CUT OUT OF”HOME ALONE 2” FOR CANADIAN RELEASE
https://twitter.com/cher/status/1295826337169457153
Don’t leave it near the campfire.
Backed by the LNP and of course, Scummo.
Previously posted but still worth watching – DemoCrap Cities – could be VictoriaStan
Congressional GOP Candidate From Baltimore Drops a Truth Bomb on Democrats With Viral Video
Notafan,
Just for you and the other idiots here – Low Lowe, Nick, Matrix, Knuckles et al, here is what I have written about over the last month or so:
1. – The possibility of an economic meltdown in the last week of this month, or the first week of next.
2. – The Budget brought down on Tuesday October 6 – as published in the Parliamentary Calendar.
3. – The distinct possibility of Morrison calling an early election for December, immediately after the Opposition delivers its Budget Reply on Thursday October 8.
4. – That “something” is going to happen soon to explain all the delayed elections and other things. My best guess – and it would be just a guess – is the economic meltdown at (1) above.
And that’s it. As of now I still stand by all of it, although the economic meltdown might be a week or two later. With any sort of luck I will be wrong, and you can have fun ridiculing me. I would prefer that to what will happen if the above scenario pans out.
And come what may I’m still batting than you and the aforementioned other idiots – Low Lowe, Nick, Matrix, Knuckles et al – who don’t believe anything untoward is happening at all.
Parts of the Victorian public service and members of Daniel Andrews’ cabinet are going to be exposed to the danger of the state’s tough penalties for unsafe work practices that contribute to deaths.
Forget it, Bob.
It’s Victoria.
You monster!
All those people out of warranty were taken before their time.
#legislateimmortallitynow