Liberty Quote
I’m a teetotaling, inner-city, non-practicing Muslim vegan. Hard to believe that I might be out of touch.— Sam Dastyari
-
Recent Comments
- vlad on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- mh on Biden’s top priority: allowing men back into the girls’ toilets
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on The Phony Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- JC on Don’t take anything less than a fiver, love
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- areff on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- C.L. on Fan told
- Real Deal on The Phony Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson
- nb on Fan told
- a reader on When the ADF are the smartest people in the room …
- Some History on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Walter Plinge on Biden’s top priority: allowing men back into the girls’ toilets
- MatrixTransform on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- HT on Tense scenes in Melbourne
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on The Phony Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- mareeS on Tense scenes in Melbourne
- Fat Tony on Bill Muehlenberg: What gives with The Liberal Party and Mandatory Vaccinations?
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Clam Chowdah on Fan told
-
Recent Posts
- The worst president of my lifetime discusses the best
- Biden’s top priority: allowing men back into the girls’ toilets
- Fan told
- Dream Team opportunity lost
- Tense scenes in Melbourne
- The Phony Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson
- Bill Muehlenberg: What gives with The Liberal Party and Mandatory Vaccinations?
- Californian electricity collapse shows where Australia is heading
- Jessanomics
- Pierce the veil …
- The false RE promise of good wind days
- Zero Tolerance
- When the ADF are the smartest people in the room …
- How to deal with lockdowns in the future
- Our crazed health officials will be parroting this within days
- Don’t take anything less than a fiver, love
- I thought Scotty was supposed to be from marketing
- On Bret Stephens being a ‘Biden conservative’
- Notice the Pattern?
- Crowding out
- Some PDT ads
- Some Perspective
- PanDANic time line
- Vacc-birding: Morrison thinks your body belongs to the state
- Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- There’s something happening here. WTF it is aint exactly clear
- State of darkness
- Stairway To Heaven
- How a speech recorded a week ago became perfectly true
- Authoritarians getting called out
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
That’s gotta be a sure-fire vote loser with the flyover states.
I think Joe already had the Cardi B vote.