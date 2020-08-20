Dream Team opportunity lost

ONE of the big what-ifs of the current nominations cycle in US politics is how the Biden movement could have been made that much more stable and sane were J Mai on the ticket. Alas, J Mai only got to be an official DNC Convention panelist:

J Mai (they/them) is a Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston-Salem, NC. A recently licensed minister in the Progressive National Baptist Church, J received their Bachelors in Sociology and Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies at Wake Forest University and is currently working towards a Masters in Divinity at Wake Forest University School of Divinity.



Meanwhile, what began as a deplorably mean right-wing insult – to wit: climate change zealots are mentally ill – has become acknowledged by experts as literally true:

I can’t stop thinking about the fact that millions of people, real people, are dying or will die because of something that is completely unavoidable. We can stop using fossil fuels but so far we’ve completely failed to do so… it feels completely out of control and it’s depressing.” I can’t stop thinking about the fact that millions of people, real people, are dying or will die because of something that is completely unavoidable. We can stop using fossil fuels but so far we’ve completely failed to do so… it feels completely out of control and it’s depressing.” – Kurtis Baute has contracted climate grief. Unfortunately, he isn’t required to self-isolate.



Note that the ABC has filed this story as “Science.” Jealous of COVID-19, it’s fascinating to see climateers begin to medicalise their preferred existential crisis. This is a show-down and only one left-wing neurosis will be left standing when the dust settles.