Dream Team opportunity lost

ONE of the big what-ifs of the current nominations cycle in US politics is how the Biden movement could have been made that much more stable and sane were J Mai on the ticket. Alas, J Mai only got to be an official DNC Convention panelist:
J Mai (they/them) is a Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston-Salem, NC. A recently licensed minister in the Progressive National Baptist Church, J received their Bachelors in Sociology and Women, Gender, Sexuality Studies at Wake Forest University and is currently working towards a Masters in Divinity at Wake Forest University School of Divinity.
Meanwhile, what began as a deplorably mean right-wing insult – to wit: climate change zealots are mentally ill – has become acknowledged by experts as literally true:
– Kurtis Baute has contracted climate grief. Unfortunately, he isn’t required to self-isolate.
Note that the ABC has filed this story as “Science.” Jealous of COVID-19, it’s fascinating to see climateers begin to medicalise their preferred existential crisis. This is a show-down and only one left-wing neurosis will be left standing when the dust settles.
… it feels completely out of control and it’s depressing.
Not in the least.
He’s more nuts that you think, but not for the reason you think he is.
Why did they have to go all the way to Canada to get a neurotic greenie. Aren’t our local snowflakes hysterical enough to serve as an example?
Still nothing much happening climate wise. We’re coming off the latest el Nino cycle and have a la Nina due later this year. Which should drop global temperature quite a bit. The dams have all filled again, children only don’t know what snow is because they aren’t allowed to go to the Snowy Mountains due to virii, and Al Gore is still going postal after all these years.
… and is currently working towards a Masters in Divinity at Wake Forest University School of Divinity.
That should read Woke Forest University.
“Basically I can’t stop thinking about the fact that millions of people, real people, are dying or will die because of something that is completely unavoidable,”
This could read as the response to governments crashing economies world wide because this will be a plausible outcome for their actions.
Defund the climate scammers ,then they will know what real grief is .
I thought the Chinese Biowar Virus had claimed climate scam as a victim .
Bit like Paedo Bidens 150 million people killed bt guns in a year ,yeah right Joe .
We had snow our way at 300m and some places even lower. Were it not for Melbourne being shut down, this year would have been a bumper snow season for the snow bunnies.
Whatever happened to academia?
Dunning-Kruger³
Which is rich coming from people who are literally religious in the 21st century and are therefore just the forerunners of climate change zealots.
Also, neither Christians nor climate change zealots are “right wing” based on any understanding of the fundamentals.