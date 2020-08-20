This tweet is lovely in sentiment but would have been better if the word “lady” had been omitted. I am 50. I have been a journalist for 30 years. My talent or otherwise has nothing to do with my gender x
— Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 18, 2020
This tweet is lovely in sentiment but would have been better if the word “lady” had been omitted. I am 50. I have been a journalist for 30 years. My talent or otherwise has nothing to do with my gender x
— Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 18, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
If you are not free to choose wrongly and irresponsibly, you are not free at all.
So, she is not a lady?
Not only not a lady, but plain rude.
EA’s 30 years career because “she” not a “lady”?
Seeing a psychologist every day? would be nearly $1000 per week – Saturday and Sunday?
If that really is the case she is being taken for a ride big time and/or must have utterly oodles of money to waste.
More likely the ABC are paying for it (ie, taxpayers).
Wonder if the shrink will explain the difference between revenue and profit?
“Sublime” means to go straight from solid to gas when heated.
Which Mz Alberici often seems to do.
Lots of gas without much weight.
Who was it who suggested that, as an economist she’d make a good exercise show hostess? She certainly won’t make it as a rapper:
So, she is not a lady?
She ain’t no lady!
Seeing her psychologist every day?
$$$.
“Fan told”.
That would now be ex-fan.
Yet again… displays no class.
Wanna bet that the taxpayer is paying as part of the ABC Employees EBA?
This drongo doesn’t want to be known as a sheila just now, but will sometime later when it suits her, and she wonders why wymminses aren’t taken seriously?
Then Beta Boy, whoever he is – is he famous?, describes her as “highly intelligent … sublime skills as a journalist and economist” in the year after she revealed she didn’t know the difference between GDP and GTHO!
I like that she cannot get through life without needing a shrink! This surely shows the ABC kiddies get to work each day on the special bus! They really are a sad lot at their ABC.
Psychologist- poor lady!
I knew the stick-yer-finger-in-the-blender lark was A Cry For Help.
She is obviously a very sensitive petal and has no shame letting the world know. She definitely thought she had at least another 10 years. How many people need to go to a shrink daily ? Probably part of a strategy to get as much compo out of being made redundant or in the hope of staying on the gravy train in another capacity.
I am guessing her redundancy will be worth quite a bit.
“Seeing a psychologist every day? would be nearly $1000 per week – Saturday and Sunday?”
Must be difficult to come to terms with the fact that you are so useless that even the ALPBC does not want to pay you with OPM. Even the ALPBC. Devistating for the ego.
‘More likely the ABC are paying for it (ie, taxpayers).’
Well, Candy, the redundancy process she is going through does seem to be a trifle, as they say, featherbedded.
The current ABC enterprise agreement (EA), under which lower level ABC staff are employed, gives an employee facing redundancy two choices:
a. to accept immediate retrenchment
b. to explore redeployment and retraining opportunities
Employees who choose option b have six weeks to find suitable alternative employment. If they fail to do so, an immediate and swift retrenchment process take place.
This is fairly standard in the Commonwealth public sector, the only variation being the length of time available to explore alternative options, varying from four weeks to three months in differing agencies.
A ‘star’ like Ms Alberici is not employed under the EA, but has her own personal contact. The contents of this contract, which presumably includes redundancy arrangements, are ‘confidential’. It would seem, however, that the redundancy process time frame is rather more generous than that available to the EA grunts and it is also a reasonable assumption that the support available to Ms Alberici during this trying time is all more fulsome.
If she can’t take a compliment in the spirit in which it was offered, without nitpicking her admirer’s choice of words, then it may be time for her to get a new psychiatrist.
BTW how many psychiatrists earn their $ by just telling their patients to be as soft on themselves as possible – indulging in whatever gives them pleasure and never reproving themselves for their failures, failings, sins, or moral inadequacies. This might improve their mood a bit in the short-term, but endlessly lowering the bar for yourself is hardly a great strategy for long-term fulfilment I would have thought.
At this point, it shouldn’t just be Alberici that goes, it should also be the person who hired her.
Unbelievable privilege.
Ends her backhander with a kiss [x], is that an unwanted sexual advance?
Yep, candy my thoughts too ….she is being treated as a child with no skills to slearn how to elf manage anxiety ….the psychologist must be loving the money
b. to explore redeployment and retraining opportunities
She’d be great as a Public Health correspondent; no further training required.
Jethro Bodine also went downward from Economix to Public Health.
Yep, candy my thoughts too ….she is being treated as a child with no skills to learn how to self manage anxiety ….the psychologist must be loving the money
Jethro had, and could read, his Mickey Mouse watch. Ms Alberici has always had ABC gofers to nut that one out.
I read that tweet by Springer as a pisstake.
Especially the economist bit.
If she is seeing a psychologist every day she needs to see a psychiatrist.