  1. Rusty of Qld
    #3554388, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    So, she is not a lady?

  2. Megan
    #3554395, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Not only not a lady, but plain rude.

  3. stackja
    #3554403, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    EA’s 30 years career because “she” not a “lady”?

  4. candy
    #3554405, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Seeing a psychologist every day? would be nearly $1000 per week – Saturday and Sunday?

    If that really is the case she is being taken for a ride big time and/or must have utterly oodles of money to waste.

    More likely the ABC are paying for it (ie, taxpayers).

  5. areff
    #3554407, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Wonder if the shrink will explain the difference between revenue and profit?

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3554413, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    “Sublime” means to go straight from solid to gas when heated.
    Which Mz Alberici often seems to do.
    Lots of gas without much weight.

  7. areff
    #3554415, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Who was it who suggested that, as an economist she’d make a good exercise show hostess? She certainly won’t make it as a rapper:

  8. Some History
    #3554420, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

  9. feelthebern
    #3554421, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Seeing her psychologist every day?
    $$$.

  10. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3554424, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    “Fan told”.

    That would now be ex-fan.

  11. Al
    #3554425, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Yet again… displays no class.

  12. John64
    #3554432, posted on August 20, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Seeing her psychologist every day?

    Wanna bet that the taxpayer is paying as part of the ABC Employees EBA?

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3554435, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    This drongo doesn’t want to be known as a sheila just now, but will sometime later when it suits her, and she wonders why wymminses aren’t taken seriously?

    Then Beta Boy, whoever he is – is he famous?, describes her as “highly intelligent … sublime skills as a journalist and economist” in the year after she revealed she didn’t know the difference between GDP and GTHO!

    I like that she cannot get through life without needing a shrink! This surely shows the ABC kiddies get to work each day on the special bus! They really are a sad lot at their ABC.

  14. Dave in Marybrook
    #3554436, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Psychologist- poor lady!
    I knew the stick-yer-finger-in-the-blender lark was A Cry For Help.

  15. BrettW
    #3554438, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    She is obviously a very sensitive petal and has no shame letting the world know. She definitely thought she had at least another 10 years. How many people need to go to a shrink daily ? Probably part of a strategy to get as much compo out of being made redundant or in the hope of staying on the gravy train in another capacity.

    I am guessing her redundancy will be worth quite a bit.

    “Seeing a psychologist every day? would be nearly $1000 per week – Saturday and Sunday?”

  16. Siltstone
    #3554443, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Must be difficult to come to terms with the fact that you are so useless that even the ALPBC does not want to pay you with OPM. Even the ALPBC. Devistating for the ego.

  17. Des Deskperson
    #3554448, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    ‘More likely the ABC are paying for it (ie, taxpayers).’

    Well, Candy, the redundancy process she is going through does seem to be a trifle, as they say, featherbedded.

    The current ABC enterprise agreement (EA), under which lower level ABC staff are employed, gives an employee facing redundancy two choices:

    a. to accept immediate retrenchment
    b. to explore redeployment and retraining opportunities

    Employees who choose option b have six weeks to find suitable alternative employment. If they fail to do so, an immediate and swift retrenchment process take place.

    This is fairly standard in the Commonwealth public sector, the only variation being the length of time available to explore alternative options, varying from four weeks to three months in differing agencies.

    A ‘star’ like Ms Alberici is not employed under the EA, but has her own personal contact. The contents of this contract, which presumably includes redundancy arrangements, are ‘confidential’. It would seem, however, that the redundancy process time frame is rather more generous than that available to the EA grunts and it is also a reasonable assumption that the support available to Ms Alberici during this trying time is all more fulsome.

  18. David Brewer
    #3554449, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    If she can’t take a compliment in the spirit in which it was offered, without nitpicking her admirer’s choice of words, then it may be time for her to get a new psychiatrist.

    BTW how many psychiatrists earn their $ by just telling their patients to be as soft on themselves as possible – indulging in whatever gives them pleasure and never reproving themselves for their failures, failings, sins, or moral inadequacies. This might improve their mood a bit in the short-term, but endlessly lowering the bar for yourself is hardly a great strategy for long-term fulfilment I would have thought.

  19. John Brumble
    #3554451, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    At this point, it shouldn’t just be Alberici that goes, it should also be the person who hired her.
    Unbelievable privilege.

  20. Marky Mark
    #3554454, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Ends her backhander with a kiss [x], is that an unwanted sexual advance?

  21. Gerry
    #3554461, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Yep, candy my thoughts too ….she is being treated as a child with no skills to slearn how to elf manage anxiety ….the psychologist must be loving the money

  22. Some History
    #3554463, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    b. to explore redeployment and retraining opportunities

    She’d be great as a Public Health correspondent; no further training required.
    Jethro Bodine also went downward from Economix to Public Health.

  23. Gerry
    #3554464, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Yep, candy my thoughts too ….she is being treated as a child with no skills to learn how to self manage anxiety ….the psychologist must be loving the money

  24. areff
    #3554465, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Jethro had, and could read, his Mickey Mouse watch. Ms Alberici has always had ABC gofers to nut that one out.

  25. 132andBush
    #3554468, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    I read that tweet by Springer as a pisstake.
    Especially the economist bit.

  26. Damon
    #3554470, posted on August 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    If she is seeing a psychologist every day she needs to see a psychiatrist.

