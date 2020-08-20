Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson

GIVEN the pace and craziness of 2020 – a year aptly numbered given the clarity for yesteryear’s normality it has come to afford the sane – a lot of interesting stories go by the wayside every day. One in particular has been circling my COVID-clogged runway, book-listed but running low on fuel. Appropriately enough, it’s about a plane crash. There were interesting reports last week about the 1940 Canberra Air Disaster which claimed the lives of ten men, including three Cabinet ministers and the Chief of the General Staff. Not only a personal blow to a shocked Robert Menzies, it also led to the ouster of his UAP government when the seat of crash victim Sir Henry Gullett (Vice-President of the Executive Council and Minister for Scientific and Industrial Research) was lost in the September 1940 general election. The new MP for Henty, independent Arthur Coles, voted to bring Ming down the following year. Enter John Curtin.

The politics of the tragedy went beyond the electoral – consequential though they were – and extended also to culpability. Obviously, this was a more than usually delicate question in wartime. Now, the coroner may have concluded the victims all died of blunt force trauma to the head but it has always been rumoured the Minister for Air and Civil Aviation, James Fairbairn, was at the (dual) controls of the doomed Lockheed Hudson that day and shouldn’t have been. A Great War flying ace, Fairbairn was known to be a Tom Cruise-style Maverick who couldn’t resist commandeering the stick, sometimes neither licitly nor wisely. Though Fairbairn was considered a capable airman, the Hudson had a landing stall quirk whose remedy he hadn’t mastered. The separate RAAF inquiry concluded the crash was indeed the result of an unrecoverable stall on approach to the very airport whose military quadrant was later named for the minister.

If the officially seconded pilot for the Melbourne to Canberra trip – Flight Lieutenant Robert Hitchcock – really was ordered to relinquish control by a Minister known to be domineering, he was in one of the most outgunned situations in the history of aviation. In addition to Fairbairn and Gullett, the flight manifest included Brigadier Geoffrey Street (Minister for the Army and Repatriation) and heavyweight General Sir Cyril White KCB, KCMG, KCVO, DSO, ADC (Chief of the General Staff). In the post-war era – where computer flight recorders have given investigators many insights into human behaviour – there have been a number of accidents whose causes were traced to a lower status but correct pilot being stymied, ignored or overruled by an erring principal. We don’t know why the Hudson was seen idling for 15 minutes on the Essendon strip prior to take-off. Maybe Fairbairn was getting a – dare I say it – crash course on the plane’s idiosyncracies. Nobody knows.

And that’s the problem with last week’s alleged revelation that Fairbairn was indeed the man who crashed the Hudson. The Australian’s headline for the column by former Liberal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge that won the media’s attention was, Pilot of doomed RAAF bomber can finally be revealed. Except no, it could not be revealed and wasn’t. Wooldridge shared a “secret” that 85 year-old former Parliamentary Librarian Sir Harry White told him thirty years ago whose shocking claim was that on the morning of the disaster Menzies’ private secretary, Norman Tritton, had told Sir Harry that he saw Fairbairn’s body “still strapped into the pilot’s seat” when he rushed to the site on his boss’s orders (the curious PM had seen the smoke from his office). But this is not merely hearsay but hearsay about hearsay. It’s interesting but worthless as proof. Barrister and historian of the event Andrew Tink happens to believe Fairbairn was flying the plane but admits this is informed conjecture, not historical fact. Interviewed on ABC News Radio last week (here), Tink dismissed the possibility that any of the bodies were identifiable after the nose-down impact and catastrophic fire that followed.

I think it matters when a national newspaper runs a broadsheet story with a tabloid sales pitch. The disaster was something far more than an aviation accident during World War II that killed several VIPs. It altered the course of Australian history; not hugely – for that would be to posit a chasm between Menzies and Curtin on war policy wider than their differences were in reality – but significantly. That means we must only admit to the nation’s annals established facts, not anecdotes more fittingly billeted in the footnotes. Moreover, blaming Fairbairn for so many deaths – and, by logical implication, all the sadness and family heartache caused – is unjust. The cause of the crash remains a mystery.