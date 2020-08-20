Jessanomics

Jessica Irvine, senior economics writer with The Sydney Morning Herald writes this about the prospect of negative interest rates:

When real-world savers have been confronted by the prospect of receiving less back on their money than their original deposit amount, this has actually led them to save even harder. Rather than seeing the penalty, and choosing to avoid it by spending their money and stimulating the economy, savers have simply decided – counterproductively – to save more, to ensure they have their desired sum in the future.

What can be said? Really. This is an “economics writer”. A senior one at that.

De-saving stimulates an economy? Where?

It’s counter productive to save? How? What?

What does dear Jess think that people do with their savings? Do they pack their mattresses with cash? No. They put it in the bank who lends it (too much on property but some still to business). Or they invest it as in give it to companies or funds (who give it to companies) to invest.

What a dolt.