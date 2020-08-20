Jessanomics

Jessica Irvine, senior economics writer with The Sydney Morning Herald writes this about the prospect of negative interest rates:
When real-world savers have been confronted by the prospect of receiving less back on their money than their original deposit amount, this has actually led them to save even harder. Rather than seeing the penalty, and choosing to avoid it by spending their money and stimulating the economy, savers have simply decided – counterproductively – to save more, to ensure they have their desired sum in the future.
What can be said? Really. This is an “economics writer”. A senior one at that.
De-saving stimulates an economy? Where?
It’s counter productive to save? How? What?
What does dear Jess think that people do with their savings? Do they pack their mattresses with cash? No. They put it in the bank who lends it (too much on property but some still to business). Or they invest it as in give it to companies or funds (who give it to companies) to invest.
What a dolt.
The ABC’s senior economics reporter thinks tax cuts to businesses are a “handout”.
I’ve heard him say it several times.
equal opportunities employer… don’t know anything about economics? Cross. Have ovaries? Tick. Here’s your job!
I do love the way she believes people who try and save are being both deliberately stupid (not seeing the penalty) as well as being un-Australian (stimulate the economy)…
Curse these unpatriotic Australians and their… {shuffles deck} … desire to be financially secure.
Seems weird that these people endlessly moan about the punters not having enough super, then in almost the same breath tell us to spend our savings because stimulatory stimulation for da economy.
I note Jess did an Economics degree majoring in “Social Sciences.”
So she’s even more mixed up than the average Economics grad.
Our Jessica, now back at her natural home, Australia’s worst managed corporation. Which incidentally shows no sign of changing under new owners Nine and Cuddly Costello.
No doubt Jessica Irvine received her “education” at some Australian university.