Pierce the veil …

In corporate law there is something called the veil of incorporation that suggests there is a difference between a corporate body and its shareholders. Okay – this is a useful and important legal fiction. But … it has its limitations:
The health, economic and political fallout from the spike in Victorian COVID-19 cases are immense. The legal fallout could be just as significant. The hotel quarantine fiasco is likely to lead to the largest class action in Australian history, one that effectively could bankrupt the state. It threatens to render the Robodebt case to being a footnote in litigation textbooks.
Given the glaring errors made by the Victorian government that have resulted in the state experiencing a second, deadlier coronavirus wave and the intense suffering that this has inflicted on many Victorians, it is almost inevitable that a negligence action will be launched.
It is all very well and good suing the state of Victoria. I encourage people to do so.
But … Individual decision makers are not likely to be sued. This is the problem – the biggest victims of Victorian government incompetence are Victorians.
I think that a future Victorian government should allow individual decision makers to be sued for the decisions that they have made. Individuals should not be allowed to shelter behind sovereign immunity when their decisions have been clearly incompetent.
@Sinc
The die has been cast.
Wait for the WA style legislation suppressing natural justice rights, freedom of information and other sovereign incompetence protections a-la Western Australia.
After all, successfully suing the State of Victoria for bureaucratic and political incompetence will send the state bankrupt. Or at least faster bankrupt than leaving the current people in office.
If there is no mechanism for a Governor to dismiss an incompetent government what is the point of having a Governor (and the associated expenses)?
Why would anyone sane with half a brain enter politics under your scheme, Sinc?
It’s hard enough watching the Muppets we already have, and it’s not like voters don’t need to feel the decision they make when voting.
Victorians elected their leaders.
Who made the original mistake ?
If there is no mechanism for a Governor to dismiss an incompetent government what is the point of having a Governor (and the associated expenses)?
With modern governments it’s best to talk of degrees of incompetence rather than competent/incompetent.
At this point, bankrupting the state of Victoria through legal action would only be a hastening of the inevitable.
Hopefully Victoria rushes through legislation banning such law fare.
The governor will be on stand by to do their thang.
Disaster averted.
I tend to agree, Sinc, but it needs to include some latitude based on who knew what, and when. Nothing will be done if people are too busy covering their arses.
However, when the incompetence is so blatant, yes.
After all, at the merest glance, who would appear to be most suitable to run a quarantine operation. The ADF who are experts in NBC (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) warfare, or security companies whose most relevant claim to fame is confiscating six packs from punters entering the MCG?
Fry them in hell.
That is the principle that should apply to the individuals who gave the advice that resulted in the funding of RE that could end up killing the grid.
Perhaps voters could be sued for electing Labor?
Too late – most legislation contains a clause specifically exempting the Crown. Good luck getting rid of that after all this time unless your name is Oliver Cromwell.
The ‘corporate veil’ essentially allows owners and managers to avoid liability where an under-funded company fails to meet its liabilities: the former through limited liability and the use of nominally capitalised companies; the latter because they act as agents for their incorporated employer, and while agents may be co-wrongdoers, they are rarely liable for mere performance of their principals obligations.
In the ordinary course, an employee’s employer is vicariously liable for the employee’s wrong (Lister v Romford Ice): the outcome of allowing employees to be sued would be to increase the liabilities of the Victorian state – not sure what that would achieve. The exception to vicarious liability is a ‘frolic’ outside the scope of employment; but which decisions would be so described? Even the most oppressive – the curfew and curtailment of outdoor exercise – have some claimed connection with reducing contact and therefore reducing spread.
That’s when Daniel Andrews will pass Victoria’s version of the Clive Palmer Act.
“The health, economic and political fallout from the spike in Victorian COVID-19 cases”.
This is the “why did you make me hit you” of our electorate-beating governments.
Individual government actors are incompetent, and government enterprise makes even a bureaucratised and corrupt private sector look efficient. We know this. The problem is not bad decision-making, but the utter lawlessness and moral bankruptcy of our leaders. Each in lock-step, across all jurisdictions. This is a profound problem and our moral failing as a people: our spineless leaders reflect our desires and prejudices exactly.
In any event, assuming they are sued they’ll just pull a WA and retroactively exempt themselves from enforcement.
Just seize all the assets of the Vik Labors leaders & their immediate family plus the company that messed up the quarantine and leave it at that. Being pennyless will wake you up and has similarity to the many victims.
Individuals should not be allowed to shelter behind sovereign immunity …
There is no such thing as “sovereign immunity” in domestic law (different situation in international law). Absent a Palmer-type law, the Commonwealth, the States and the Territories can all be sued in tort, in contract and otherwise in almost all circumstances that other entities can be sued (yes, there are some narrow carve-outs).
That, of course, is why WA’s Palmer law is so outrageous – it simply has not been done within living memory by an Australian polity.
NSW was clever enough to put immunity into Public Health Act 2010 No 127 Part 9 Division 3
and
John Cain, Rob Jolly, Joan Kirner, Rob Hull…
‘…without negligence…’ is the kicker in that legislation Diogenes.
Most indemnities have a carve out for negligence, ‘gross’ or otherwise
All this talk of legal action but surely “Pestilence” absolves the insurance industry and that will also get most off the hook?
As has been said many times WA’s law is obviously unconstitutional and if only we had a proper legal and media this would never have even got up. As it is the present members of the legal profession are totally corrupt and only eclipsed by our media in dishonesty, greed and corruption?
Too late – most legislation contains a clause specifically exempting the Crown. Good luck getting rid of that after all this time unless your name is Oliver Cromwell.
Bear, the incompetence of the Victorian government is such that they negelcted to include such a clause in the relevant workplace deaths legislation.
They didn’t exactly hide their incompetence when they stood for election. You get the government you deserve.