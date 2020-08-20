Among all of the many other failings Daniel Andrews has, he is also a bad liar.
There are tense scenes in Melbourne, as Daniel Andrews answers questions about him claiming one in four people weren’t at home when they were doorknocked.
Victoria Police found that less than one per cent were breaking the rules.
Mr Andrews was asked whether or not he regrets going so hard on Victorians and making it appear that so many were doing the wrong thing.
It led to a tense back-and-forth lasting almost eight minutes.
Here’s some of the exchange;
Andrews; I indicated they weren’t at home. They weren’t at home. We didn’t issue on-the-spot fines. We referred it to Victoria Police. It is their job to determine and investigate whether people had a lawful excuse not to be at home.
Just as I foreshadowed, we didn’t assume that they weren’t all doing the wrong thing. There was, as I said the time, it could be you choose not to answer the door.
You might be isolating at another house. The address for you might be wrong. It might be as [the police] put it yesterday, you might be out the back in a shed. There are lots of different reasons.
Reporter; I suppose it is misleading because a lot of Victorians assumed so many more people were breaching isolation when it is less than 1 per cent.
Andrews; Again, I’m not here to ask you questions but if I might be permitted to do that, how is it misleading to inform the community that when somebody from the army and somebody from the health department knocked on the door, there was no no-one who answered it? How is that misleading?
Reporter; I suppose it is misleading because actually less than one per cent of people were not doing the wrong thing? That’s a massive part of it?
Andrews; Well, that might be a fair point if we had said that it was our view that every single one of those people were doing the wrong thing.
Reporter; This was three days before stage 4 was announced. It was a big part of the announcement on stage 4 lockdown that – in fact, in the media release it says, “I know Victorians are with me when I say too many people are not taking this seriously and too many people are not taking this seriously means too many other people are having to plan funerals for those they love.”
Andrews; Yes.
Reporter; So I suppose that points the finger at Victorians doing the wrong thing and we now know it is far less Victorians doing the wrong thing? :We thought it could have been as high as one-in-four were breaching self-isolation. We now know it was less than one per cent. Why did you make that such a big part of your announcement during stage 4 lockdown instead of, say, that your Government’s failures in hotel quarantine?
Andrews; So, that’s the real question. I’m sorry, we were building up to that. I’ve acknowledged there have been mistakes made. I’ve set up an inquiry to give us the answers that we need. I – I think we’ve now got to the real question. And I think what I’ve done, what I’ve said all the way along is consistent…
Reporter; OK. I won’t ask about hotel quarantine…
Andrews; You can.
Reporter; Why did you blame Victorians on the day you were announcing stage 4 lockdown?
Andrews; I didn’t do any such thing
Reporter; You did use the words you were frustrated that such a large majority of people weren’t following the rules. I understand you don’t like the question but it is a valid point
Andrews; No, it is not a question of whether I like the question or not. That’s completely irrelevant, and not necessarily accurate.
Mr Andrews finished by saying; “I don’t accept the conclusion that you’re drawing about blame. I don’t accept any of those – they’re not – they’re not factual, in that they are your view.
“You’re entitled to your view, I don’t share that view. I try to be as frank and direct as I can.”
But admitting he screwed up will never be part of anything he ever says, as big a screw-up as he actually and undoubtedly is. Not to mention: Melbourne’s coronavirus testing centres idle as state records 240 cases, 13 deaths. This is how the article begins:
Thousands of Victorians have recovered from coronavirus, with the state’s active cases dropping by 2291.
There were 7155 active cases on Wednesday, but the number dropped to 4864 on Thursday.
Good news, no doubt, which only emphasises the incompetence in which CV-19 has been handled at pretty well every level. Surely someone was arguing for a more moderate approach, because if not, the whole lot of them should be replaced.
and not necessarily accurate.*
*Completely factual and correct.
The DANDEMIC has him flummoxed ,he is breaking ,cant stand the heat,the owners of the ALP are on his case in panic mode ,they dont want to be dragged out of the trough of taxpayer money .
They wouldv have thrown him under a bus ages ago ,but none of the other fifth rate ppoliticians in the party is a credible replacement .Against him he he has the branch stacking Leb and the Greel ex minister he sacrificed ,but the DANDEMIC is a hungry and vengefull god and one sacrifice will not be enogh .
The ALP owners realise the DANDEMICis going to haunt them for years .
As for Andrews after the men in white coats take him away and he is medicated out of his skull he will never work again ,who would employ someone who has a mass virus attack named after him .
DANDEMIC .
…yet, if he stands for reelection, the liebor luvvies will vote early and vote often yet again.
Andrews is a lying rodent.
Shall we add “Disingenuous Dan” to his titles?
From a commenter on the OT
So they now admit that dying with is the same as dying from. So what are the actual death stats?
https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1296278362323693575
I feel sorry for Dan Andrews.
Works long hours, much unseen and so uncredited, mindful always of how he serves others, always trying to find ways to trim the fat, never puts offal in the sausages…I am talking about Dan Andrews, the butcher.
He has to share a name with the most inept, instinctively tyrannical, petulant, small-minded, balbbering idiot, whose will to Machiavellian conniving is constantly chafing against his complete lack of Machiavellian talent, and who has all the graciousness of a snake trying to rear up on its hind legs.
Just another victim of that damnably damned to damnation, Dan.
Before the DANDEMIC Iwas proudlt telling family in the UK and USA about our low fatality rate for covid 19,some of my family are senior medical people and were impressed ,then along came Dan and his gang of dolts and blew it out from103 to 450 well done comrade ,marxism and death go hand in hand , always have always will .
…yet, if he stands for reelection, the liebor luvvies will vote early and vote often yet again.
I agree – I think that unless he resigns, his many fans will vote him back in. To them he can do no wrong and they viciously attack the opposition, who are useless anyway, or anyone else who suggests he has created an enormous stuff-up.
Hard to believe.
HT
#3554077, posted on August 20, 2020 at 4:23 pm
Andrews is a lying rodent.
And slippery as an eel.
He has a long history of cover-ups and the MSM almost never call him out.
This “pandemic” will hopefully prove his Waterloo.
Terrible that many lives have been lost or destroyed, and the economy probably ruined because of his incompetence or malice along the way
Of course they should all be replaced. This is about the most shifty, devious lot of liars that have ever held government in Victoria. The liar in chief, Andrews, is a bloody disgrace and the gang he has gathered around him are not only liars as well they are also criminally incompetent.
Michael O’Brien needs to ramp up the campaign by calling for a proper judicial enquiry to determine whether criminal charges should be laid against Andrews and those of his Ministers who have failed to carry out their sworn duty to Victorians and who have resorted to lying in an effort to protect their jobs.
Most Victorians, Melbournians in particular, have had enough of this Labor lot and if someone wants to organise a peaceful rally outside Parliament House to demand the resignation of the government then I will definitely join it. I do not believe a single thing that comes out of the mouth of Andrews, his Ministers and the ragtag bunch of second rate bureaucrats that defend the indefensible. The government must go, not in two years time, but now. They have done enormous damage to the State and we can’t afford that continuing.
Today’s Herald Sun: “Premier Daniel Andrews told colleagues he did not want troops on the streets as it could give the impression the crisis was not under control.”
“Three ministers have told the Herald Sun that in early April they heard the Premier say he did not want members of the ADF walking around the city in camouflage because he was worried how it would affect the public.”
Everything this bloke does is about his prospects for re-election – nothing else. And people have died as a result.
I see today he announced that the level 4 lockdowns are to go on forever. His logic is that fewer people are being tested therefore there is a hidden pool of people with Wu-Flu just waiting to come out and re-infect everybody else. Until testing rates go up, lockdowns will remain.
The utter stupidity of this statement eludes him. If people are isolated, nobody’s catching it, nobody’s feeling sick therefore nobody gets tested. So the number being tested will fall to an insignificant number, thus justifying further lockdowns! The idiocy makes my head hurt.