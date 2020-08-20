The false RE promise of good wind days

There are strong winds across SE Australia these days although WA was in a wind drought yesterday, probably the front end of a high pressure system that will bring the bird-killing mills to a standstill over here in a few days.

Last night the fleet was delivering 62% of plated capacity and providing 20% of the power in the grid. During the day the wind contribution was slightly less (56%) of capacity but with the sun at its peak at noon RE accounted for 37% of demand.

Those are the numbers that encourage the wind lobby to claim that we are well on the way to 50% or 100% RE, just keep building, get over 100% of demand during the day and store the excess to use overnight. There are two fatal flaws in that argument. First there is no prospect of grid scale storage in our lifetime. And the second is the choke point factor that means you have to judge the capacity of the wind system by its lowest level of production, not the highest or even the average. Sorry.

Looking at the live NemWatch widget. In WA the wind contribution is up this morning from less than 1% yesterday but you still wouldn’t want to depend on it for your morning coffee! This is the screen shot at 7.30am.