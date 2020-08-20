The worst president of my lifetime discusses the best

The above is the shorter version. The one below is the full speech in all its horror.

And the only thing that Obama can talk about is the colour of his skin because that was his only claim to office, that he would be someone who could unite the nation. Obviously he could not since he did not. But here, in this speech, he does what he does best, divide the country along racial lines. He is a disgusting man who will, with the coming election, end up in the obscurity he deserves or be part of the greatest political disaster to overtake Western Civilisation.

The following is Victor Davis Hanson talking with Tucker Carlson about Michelle Obama’s speech the previous day which is filled with the same hate and division, based on the same racial accusations, when it is they who are the most despicable racists.

This is the core of the Democrat party since they literally have nothing positive to offer in any respect about any issue. This is Trump’s reply to Michelle.

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement….. ….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!

Every election is pivotal. This one more than any other I have ever witnessed.