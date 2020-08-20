Zero Tolerance

Posted on 5:14 am, August 20, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Image speaks for itself.  

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Zero Tolerance

  1. Crazyoldranga
    #3553175, posted on August 20, 2020 at 5:34 am

    Interesting following the links and Good Years final response. Put your dog whistle away TWATFUK.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3553176, posted on August 20, 2020 at 5:43 am

    from the link TAFKAS quoted

    13 NEWS has reached out to Goodyear about the slide. They did not answer questions when asked if the slide was part of a training from their main office.

    “Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”
    Melissa Monaco, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

  3. NoFixedAddress
    #3553177, posted on August 20, 2020 at 5:44 am

    Crazyoldranga
    #3553175, posted on August 20, 2020 at 5:34 am

    Interesting following the links and Good Years final response. Put your dog whistle away TWATFUK.

    u tel im luv u tel im rite gud an propa

  4. Crazyoldranga
    #3553181, posted on August 20, 2020 at 6:10 am

    NoFixedAddress, did you read the link to Trumps tweet luvvie?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.