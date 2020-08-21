Bex Machine

It began in earnest last week when an emergency physician made a blunt diagnosis.

“The Premier looks knackered,” tweeted Stephen Parnis.

“I’m grateful for his dedication, but if I had a colleague in emergency who worked so many days in a row, I’d order them home for their health, safety and performance.”

By Sunday night, another Melburnian had joined the fray.

“Dan Andrews should take a well-deserved break,” wrote Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes…

Dan Andrews should take a well deserved break. I assume his colleagues are encouraging him to. Let someone else front the pressers. It doesn’t need to always be him. #COVID19Victoria — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) August 16, 2020

There was a groundswell of support among the #IStandWithDan crowd, who voiced their admiration for the Premier and launched pre-emptive strikes against those who might dare push back against the suggestion.