Bex Machine

Like James Brown’s cape man, leftists (and the ABC) have now come on stage to wrap Daniel Andrews in love and take him away for a lie-down. Mr Dynamite has already given too much of himself, people:
It began in earnest last week when an emergency physician made a blunt diagnosis.
“The Premier looks knackered,” tweeted Stephen Parnis.
“I’m grateful for his dedication, but if I had a colleague in emergency who worked so many days in a row, I’d order them home for their health, safety and performance.”
By Sunday night, another Melburnian had joined the fray.
“Dan Andrews should take a well-deserved break,” wrote Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes…
Dan Andrews should take a well deserved break. I assume his colleagues are encouraging him to. Let someone else front the pressers. It doesn’t need to always be him. #COVID19Victoria
There was a groundswell of support among the #IStandWithDan crowd, who voiced their admiration for the Premier and launched pre-emptive strikes against those who might dare push back against the suggestion.
These are the same people who orchestrated or cheered the false imprisonment of an innocent 79 year-old man in Barwon for 400 days. I can only paraphrase the Premier himself when he made this typically deranged and cowardly assault on Tony Abbott late last year: An apology is owed and should be given. And if Daniel Andrews won’t apologise, I will on his behalf: ‘To every loved one of a coronavirus victim whose death was caused by my government’s corruption and callous negligence, I’m so sorry.’
Is Dave Hughes the one who sounds like he is retarded?
Dave Hughes is a “comedian”?
The medical cohort. The ones that mercilessly run their interns into the ground and jealousy guard the gates into their specialist branches with quotas to maintain a supply shortage? Them ones?
Dan Andrews can take a break.
He can resign.
If he had any honour, he would.
A human without honour aint much of a human.
Coronavirus: Labor MPs plot Daniel Andrews succession
John Ferguson
Associate editor
Victorian Labor is debating for the first time in 10 years who should replace Daniel Andrews as leader, after the state’s tumultuous battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Powerbrokers are openly discussing the Victorian Premier’s future, with expectations that he will quit the job well ahead of the next election — due in 2022 — to enable his successor to mount their campaign.
Mr Andrews is now unlikely to be given the opportunity to anoint his successor, as the broad Right and Left factions debate whether to elevate Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan to the leadership.
A recent decision by key MPs linked to the old National Union of Workers to remain in the Right caucus will be central to any leadership ballot.
Ms Allan will face significant pressure from sections of the Right and within the Socialist Left who are opposed to her being handed the job, opening up the possibility of Labor having to find a compromise candidate in the form of Attorney-General Jill Hennessy.
Both ministers are the frontrunners for the leadership and both are from the Left. The Right does not have an obvious successor to Mr Andrews despite being numerically dominant.
If the Right finally decides to contest the leadership, senior minister Martin Pakula would be a possible candidate.
There is now open speculation about Mr Andrews’s future as leader, but senior party sources said there was still an intention to allow the Premier to decide the timing of his exit.
“We want the virus under control and a clear strategy to take the state forward,’’ one senior MP told The Australian. “There is no point leaving while the place is on fire.’’
Multiple sources have said planning is under way for a potential resignation this year, although the first half of 2021 is considered the more likely scenario.
December 3 is the 10th anniversary of Mr Andrews’s election as Labor leader (he has been Premier for nearly six years), and the final report of the hotel quarantine inquiry is due in November.
As the virus first struck Victoria, a close confidante of Mr Andrews said the Premier would be backing Ms Allan as the best and most qualified person for the job.
At 46, Ms Allan is the most experienced female minister in the history of the Victorian parliament, having served in the Bracks, Brumby and Andrews governments. Highly ambitious, her biggest hurdle will be convincing critics in the Right and Left factions who believe she has been too abrasive and confrontational with colleagues.
Another senior source said that Ms Allan would likely receive support from some key members of the Right, including Treasurer Tim Pallas, and possibly other key cabinet colleagues.
The numbers in the Victorian caucus are 38 Right, two Industrial Left MPs, the Socialist Left on 30, plus one non-aligned.
The decision of the eight NUW MPs to remain in the Right faction is crucial. The old NUW has merged with United Voice to create the left-wing United Workers Union. Had the MPs swapped factions it would have handed the Socialist Left the numbers.
The demise of Right powerbroker Adem Somyurek has not diminished the Right’s influence over the caucus, although there is significant soul-searching about whether the Right should seek to take control of the government.
The next election is due on November 26, 2022, but any new leader would need at least a year to establish their credibility.
Mr Andrews has ruled over the government with an iron fist, adopting an aggressive left social agenda. He has been brutal with his internal critics and has been the central figure in the government’s response to COVID-19.
There is growing criticism of the centralised nature of the government’s response, which has focused on a crisis cabinet group.
These ministers, which include Ms Allan and Ms Hennessy, have been at the forefront of the government’s response, although neither has had a leading public role.
Left sources said Mr Pakula would be targeted internally for his department’s role in helping set up the hotel quarantine process. This would be part of a strategy to block him from being considered for the leadership and enable a clearer run for Ms Allan.
However, senior Right sources said that an internal hit against Mr Pakula would not be tolerated because the problem with the quarantine was the lack of supervision by the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Marty is not to blame. The blame is elsewhere. If they try that on we will fight back extremely hard and that is not what they want,’’ a source said.
“When you don’t have the numbers, you don’t get the final say and you don’t get to execute the good guys.”
Sources said Ms Allan’s major hurdle was her mixed relationship with the caucus. Rather than questions about her competency, there were concerns about the way her colleagues were treated.
Mr Andrews is notoriously tough and hard-headed and a senior MP said the leadership transition, which could come within weeks, needed to be a healing process. “No one is going to want another head kicker; they are going to look for someone who can bring us all together,” the MP said.
Dan Andrews can’t take a break because if he does every thing he has been lying about and hiding from the voters is liable to come leaking out particularly now his loyal parliamentarians are already discussing his replacement.
He is their until they finalise their plans for his replacement.
AMA and The Royal Australasian College of Physicians. The most effective union of all. How many CFMEU members do you see at golf on a Wednesday afternoon?
Dan didn’t get red-faced about the shirts.
When the bruvvers decide Chairman Dan can’t win he will be tapped on the shoulder and decide to spend more time with the family.
He probably should take a break and re-figure things and speak to trusted ones for opinions and guidance, as he does work very hard. But that’s in an ideal world.
I suspect he knows he will be knifed as soon any polls show lack of support from the public and he knows he cannot trust anyone around him much. Seems like a particularly bullying nasty group there at the top of the Victorian Labor Party. Cut throat politics.
Headline in that increasingly left shifting The Australian (Paywalled);
“Andrews has done well, but the virus could beat him”.
“The Victorian Premier has provided sound leadership, Blah, Blah ….”
Column by that low life Liars Party stooge, Graham Richardson.
Sorry, can’t see any more of the article because of the Wall, but don’t really want read the rest.
Years ago, there was documentary* on the DPRK produced by one of the less than enthusiastic inmates of the Warsaw Pact.
A travelogue of sorts, it featured various plaques commemorating moments when the Dear Leader gave valuable insight and direction to the grateful people of North Korea.
I’m beginning to suspect Dave Hughes would visit a shrine in Pin Oak Court where
the Maximum Leader gave important direction to the cast and crew of Neighbours.
*Deliberate or not, the deadpan narration was hilarious.
Daniel Andrews has performed so well, but the virus could beat him
Graham Richardson
The sight of empty footpaths and traffic-free streets in the city centres of London, New York and Paris takes getting used to. The world is on the backfoot and the bug causing all this, to date, defies the efforts of the world’s best scientists to defeat it. We have been brought to our knees. Some nursing homes are proving to be reliable incubators for it and their residents sadly do not always survive.
In Melbourne the disease is proving well nigh impossible to contain. Locking down entire suburbs is easy to say but extremely difficult to implement.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is just about the best I have seen at handling the huge and hectic press conferences that have become part of his daily routine.
Nonetheless there must be a strong chance that Andrews will fall foul of the respect of voters because of it. We have no idea as to when a vaccine will become available, but it seems it will not be soon enough to save him. Up until this point Andrews had provided the kind of stable, sensible leadership voters crave. Politics is rarely fair to those who participate; indeed, it can be cruel, especially to those who fail to see the writing on the wall and get out when most people still admire them.
Neville Wran knew it was time to go when he couldn’t restrain himself from giving journalists a profane character assessment.
The urbane Wran faced a constant battle to keep his fiery temper under control, at least in public. Previously he was a foul-mouthed firebrand who would rip people to shreds at the drop of a hat. So pervasive was his command of the spotlight that in an age when campaign songs were still in vogue, “Wran’s our man” was the slogan encapsulated by Alan Morris and Allan Johnston in their memorable ditty.
The first of the genre — It’s Time — was absolutely spot-on. It was perfect for the circumstances, with the Coalition having been in power more than two decades.
The reins of Liberal government had been handed to Billy McMahon. He had waited in the wings for too long and it showed. His size and somewhat puny voice were in stark contrast to the tall, handsome, silky-voiced Gough Whitlam. Before you got to the substance, the visual differences were so striking. That jingle was hummed and strummed by folk with little or no interest in politics. Who can forget the video with almost every name in Australian arts and entertainment crammed into a studio and singing along? It was legendary and contributed to the election of a legend.
The first move by Whitlam when he and deputy Lance Barnard took over and allocated all of the portfolios to themselves was to order the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam. This was more than a symbolic gesture. It demonstrated the end of one era and the beginning of another. Anyone who at the time tried to suggest that the Vietnamese were as suspicious of the Chinese as we were would have been dismissed as crazy. They would of course have been absolutely correct.
I have never forgotten being terrified of the Chinese from the age of six when I was informed by Sister Annette that they were coming down to take over. I absorbed everything Sister Annette said, or at least I believed I did. I remember going home to Mum and Dad after school and complaining that they had lied to me about God being in heaven because we had recited the Lord’s Prayer at school that day and it clearly said: “Our father who aren’t in Heaven”.
One issue that will always be present in schools is bullying. It can be physical and verbal, and in this era the internet has presented a whole new area in which this can be perpetrated. It did not take long for bullies to realise how powerful this might be. Every school must now have a policy on dealing with bullying because it is ceaseless.
Kids don’t like to report they are being bullied, but this plays right into the hands of the perpetrators, which is a problem for teachers and headmasters. This suits the bullies right down to the ground. If bullying is to be stamped out in schools, perpetrators must be named and shamed. Imagine being shamed before the whole school. Bullies never prosper when light is shone on them. They work well only in dark spaces.
The UN has never functioned as it should. Largely funded by the US, it regularly bites the hand that feeds it by passing resolutions critical of the US, and it would hardly surprise if President Donald Trump decided to reduce that funding. Trump does not consider himself bound by any set of laws or precedents. He will want something positive for his contribution. He sees the world in simple terms and believes strongly in the old adage: you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. That’s the world according to Trump.
He probably should take time off and re-figure and get advice and opinions from trusted ones as he does work hard and then re-organise the COVID response.
But that’s an ideal world, and I reckon he knows if public support for him drops and things go more pear shaped he will be “knifed”.
It seems a cut throat bullying sort of secret group at the top of the Victorian Labor Party. Nothing and no-one will stand in their way of staying in power.
You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. That’s the world according to Trump.
I think Graham Richardson is talking about himself. “Whatever it takes”.
Ah Bucket Guts Richo with a free character assessment. 🤮
“Dave Hughes is a comedian”
Joke? Yes; comedian….?
Speaking of medical stuff and “cohorts”:
Chairman Dan is now in damage containment mode till his Joan Kirner is found.
Being supported and encouraged by Dave Hughes must be a highlight of Andrews career. Two wankers in love with each other. Hughes is more worried about Andrews than he is about the massive personal and economic damage done by the failure of that incompetent, devious liar to manage the Chinese virus as well as every other Premier in Australia. Give us a break Hughes. You have just added gross stupidity to your horribly unfunny routines.