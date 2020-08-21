Donald Trump discusses the Democrat Convention

Posted on 3:33 pm, August 21, 2020 by Steve Kates

It lasts over an hour but you get the point early and can stop even after only ten minutes and understand much of what he is getting at. Below is Slow Joe’s acceptance speech which I haven’t been able to steel myself to watch.

First response.

One Response to Donald Trump discusses the Democrat Convention

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3555384, posted on August 21, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    What are the USflags doing behind Paedo Joe ? I thought MAGA was forbidden . 47 years as a decromat leech on the US taxpayer ,over a billion in bribes for his family . ? Prerequisites for decromat leadership .
    Wonder if he went to Epsteins with Paedo Bill Clinton ?

