Goodbye and Good Riddance

So let’s get this right. You refused to take a different role because your manager/supervisor would not issue:
a press release or similar making it clear that I had not failed in the role of Chief Economics Correspondent.
and from that you were:
shocked to be nominated as redundant.
And you went to the Fair Work Commission because you wanted your payout to be called “damages” whereas your employer wanted to call it a “termination payment“.
Pathetic. Narcissistic. Idiotic.
The self indulgence and self entitlement perpetuated by the ABC.
Expect her to pop up at a University (or as a contractor back to the ABC).
Today’s story is all true but I don’t want my photo on the front page of the newspaper & yes, I turned down a role on the ABC News Channel. I was a journalist in the old fashioned way. I really liked being in the field & hearing other people’s stories 2/4
— Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020
But despite offers to do so, I refused to go to @ForeignOfficial full time unless @gavmorris agreed to issue a press release or similar making it clear that I had not failed in the role of Chief Economics Correspondent. He refused to do that 3/4
— Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020
Despite the enormous toll his actions have taken on my mental health. @gavmorris wanted to call it a termination payout, no doubt so he could tell the world I was fired for incompetence or some such.
— Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020
The “entitlement force” is strong in this one!
Econonumpty Em.
Uh-oh. Someone is unhappy they got fired and went to Fair Work.
Rafe better start a GoFundMe page so Cat readers can provide support on the double.
Also better start calling on the Prime Minister to say something, right guys?
Religious freedom is at stake! Or academic freedom! Something!
Psychological defensive mechanisms meet immovable object in the real world. Discombobulation ensues. That five days a week shrink will be squirrelling away trying to introduce the patient to a better understanding of their own role in the downfall drama. Gently though.
She really has tickets on herself, huh?
As Economics Editor she published an article on tax that was roundly laughed at from all quarters so much that everyone connected ran from it, based on an error so basic that there would not be a first year economics student who could have missed it and most of the population in general as well.
After that she avoided doing anything as high profile again.
It is like saying a bad driver who, after a horrendous accident, quits driving becomes a good one.
Sorry Emma. You were a crap economics editor.
And she doesn’t even have the self-awareness to be even slightly embarrassed by any of this? In fact she seems to be proud?
The day you confused revenue with taxable income you failed as Chief Econonomics Correspondent, Ms Alberici.
Religious freedom is at stake! Or academic freedom! Something!
Another day, another attempt by IamAWanker to Petey Smear and Petey Project.
And as always, utterly insensitive to the facts of the case, because it spoils the illusion.
Voetsek trolly-kins. You messed up.
Economics even. Ole butterfingers trying to post from my phone over here.
as one of the country’s first mother foreign correspondents (with 3 kids under 3)
Hold on, didn’t she chastise a fan for calling her a lady because she felt her gender shouldn’t be brought into it?
Bloody hell, this is all kinds of self indulgent balderdash from someone who has been incredibly privileged in her career. I’ve had to run redundancy programs and terminations which I didn’t agree with and I’ve watched almost all of those impacted behave with far greater grace under pressure than this petulant underachiever.
Arguing with reality is not a good look and I have no doubt, being from the bottomless ABC trough, the termination payment will have been far more generous than for the rest of the peasantry.
Complaining that a newspaper wrote something about you that you don’t like, Emma? Oh, the ironing!
“Pathetic. Narcissistic. Idiotic.”
Yep…and I’m not sure she’s doing herself any favours by smearing Gavin Morris and portraying herself as the “victim”.
Must have been an absolute delight to work with.
The article talks about Fletcher pulling the pin on a $20K speaking gig.
Surely as the employers of the ABC luvvies we should be told
– all salaries above $200K
– all commercial arrangements staff have with the collective in particular production companies and speaking gigs?
A) At their ABC. Perhaps.
B) So what?
Funny how Alberscreechi, an ABC luvvie if there ever was one, even managed to annoy Malcolm Turdbull.
Oh, and her other great achievement:
Progressives keep this weird tally of ‘firsts’ that no one really gives a damn about.
Was there a policy against foreign correspondents who have spawned? Were other women unreasonably afraid to take the position? Was there some great barrier to be smashed?
Or was it merely that as part of the overall greater trend to open positions to women and mothers the foreign correspondent position also became open and Emma happened to be the first one offered it.
In the past there have been women who have had to overcome all manner of obstacles, to beat their own path to what they want.
On the other hand let’s take the example where a government decides to open up serving in the police to women. The first woman so appointed was just part of the usual process, Someone else, somewhere else, fought the fight to make it happen. Yet the left will sing songs about ‘the first woman…’.
Remember that Michelle Payne? She was a woman jockey. She won the Melbourne Cup. There was nothing stopping her (well, except she had to have a better horse and be to any degree better than the guys on the day although not necessarily better than other guys on other days). But they treated it as if she had forced her way past insurmountable barriers.
No. She just had to be a jockey. Being female had nothing to do with it.
Surely a setup for a new ABC comedy series. Woke employee gets ‘fired’ and has to try out a variety of ‘real world’ jobs outside the ABC bubble:
University lecturer in economics
Communications director at the government office of women empowerment
Coordinator for Extinction Rebellion
Kindergarten teacher at exclusive Double Bay preschool
A real ‘celebrity forced to walk in the everyman’s shoes’ piece a la ‘The Simple Life’.
She must have been a nightmare to manage and work with. No wonder they kept her out in the field
Last in that Twitter thread. She suffered for us.