Goodbye and Good Riddance

So let’s get this right. You refused to take a different role because your manager/supervisor would not issue:

a press release or similar making it clear that I had not failed in the role of Chief Economics Correspondent.

and from that you were:

shocked to be nominated as redundant.

And you went to the Fair Work Commission because you wanted your payout to be called “damages” whereas your employer wanted to call it a “termination payment“.

Pathetic. Narcissistic. Idiotic.

The self indulgence and self entitlement perpetuated by the ABC.

Expect her to pop up at a University (or as a contractor back to the ABC).

Today’s story is all true but I don’t want my photo on the front page of the newspaper & yes, I turned down a role on the ABC News Channel. I was a journalist in the old fashioned way. I really liked being in the field & hearing other people’s stories 2/4 — Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020

But despite offers to do so, I refused to go to @ForeignOfficial full time unless @gavmorris agreed to issue a press release or similar making it clear that I had not failed in the role of Chief Economics Correspondent. He refused to do that 3/4 — Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020

Despite the enormous toll his actions have taken on my mental health. @gavmorris wanted to call it a termination payout, no doubt so he could tell the world I was fired for incompetence or some such. — Emma Alberici (@albericie) August 20, 2020