Hey Josh. Hows that supply side focus going?

The Commonwealth Treasury has around 1,000 employees. Given that the Commonwealth Government employs around 240,000 people, Treasury’s head count is relatively modest. (the 240K number is pre-Covid and excluding lots of people most would normally count as public sector employees).

But within this 1,000, there must be some capacity for a small team to look at some deregulation opportunities. After all, the NSW Treasury can come up with some ideas.

This is what the US Governments says:

Overregulation hurts the economy broadly: Excessive regulation is a tax on the economy, costing the U.S. an average of 0.8 percent of GDP growth per year since 1980.

If we held fixed the number of industry-relevant regulations at levels observed in 1980, the U.S. economy would have been about 25 percent larger (roughly $4 trillion) in 2012.

So when Treasurer Frydenberg said recently made reference to the supply side and Reagan and Thatcher was he actually planning to do something or just blowing smoke to distract from the mess?

TAFKAS bets the later.