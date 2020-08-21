Veronica Baker is not trending and won’t be discussed on Q&A

Posted on 5:31 pm, August 21, 2020 by currencylad

10 Responses to Veronica Baker is not trending and won’t be discussed on Q&A

  1. PB
    #3555511, posted on August 21, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    For all the carry-on about White racism, this story is the real truth of what happens. America has a serious Negro problem. Black on White crimes are far more numerous than the relatively rare White on Black affairs, most of which are culpably misrepresented by the ever-lying US Press-corp as being racial in intent, when in fact most are about stopping/preventing crimes.

  2. Terry
    #3555516, posted on August 21, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    To what extent were the four alleged perpetrators emboldened by the racism of BLM, their supporters and their enablers, to take the life of a “white” victim?

    After all, only Black Lives Matter.

    This new Black Supremacy Cult must be pursued as the terrorist group that it is; its adherents prosecuted for the damage and evil they perpetuate.

    #AllLivesMatter

  3. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3555518, posted on August 21, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    White lives don’t seem to matter? Uncle Joe will probably pardon them (should they even be convicted) if he gets the guernsey! However, I am quessing they all had a disadvantaged childhood, blah, blah, blah, so the poor dears will end up being the victims of white privilege and the real victim will have been the oppressor. Just watch and see how this pans out!

  4. bemused
    #3555529, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    And five year old Cannon Hinnant is already forgotten.

  5. H B Bear
    #3555540, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Normal service has now been resumed.

  6. duncanm
    #3555546, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    This is how a race war starts.

    I could never fathom how something like Rwanda could occur, or how a country could split down racial lines .. but the US is heading in that direction.

  7. mh
    #3555554, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    There will be no hologram tour.

  8. Zyconoclast
    #3555555, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    I posted that story a couple of days ago.
    You can find that and more here

    ExposingWhitePrivilege

  9. Hodor
    #3555558, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Rotten bastards, the ALPBC Pricks

  10. Zyconoclast
    #3555560, posted on August 21, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    The official go fund me Justice for Cannon Has raised $800k

