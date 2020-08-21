WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet

Posted on 12:07 pm, August 21, 2020 by Henry Ergas

There is a great deal to dislike, and not much to like, in West Australia’s Iron Ore Processing (Mineralogy Pty Ltd) Agreement Amendment Act 2020, which overrides the outcomes of the state’s long-running dispute with Clive Palmer and extinguishes Palmer’s rights to damages.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
8 Responses to WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet

  1. stackja
    #3555196, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    And WA no longer a reliable place for any business.

  2. Robber Baron
    #3555197, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Private property rights clearly no longer exist in WA.

    Revolution will be bloody.

  3. Cumborah Kid
    #3555209, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    99% of WA people are behind McGowan, so unlikely there will be any blood on the streets. Clive had 8 years to come to the table to discuss his proposal but neglected to do so.

  4. duncanm
    #3555210, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Just another episode of WA Inc.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3555223, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    You’d have to wonder if the WA government will get reamed by the HC via the corporations powers.
    Which could get very very expensive for WA.
    I hope so, much as I dislike Mr Palmer.
    WA Labor hasn’t learned anything from WA Inc.

  6. Neil
    #3555228, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    The Gowan government is playing a Game of Thrones.
    A matter is being played out in the High Court of Justice , London, CO/588/2020.
    Here there is the issue of whether the bills of the WA Parliament have been in compliance to section 2(3) Constitution Act 1889 (WA) for royal assent, Queen of Australia, ….. or Queen of United Kingdom.
    Only one of these titles is mandated by law with a prohibition in the case of non-compliance.
    Dare we call it treason?

  7. Terry
    #3555238, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    ‘99% of WA people are behind McGowan’

    Then they won’t mind when their own property rights are similarly retrospectively extinguished stolen by a “duly elected” cartel.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #3555246, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    #3555223, posted on August 21, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    You’d have to wonder if the WA government will get reamed by the HC via the corporations powers.

    You would have to think that is near to an absolute certainty as you could get.

