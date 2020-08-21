Today in The Australian
There is a great deal to dislike, and not much to like, in West Australia’s Iron Ore Processing (Mineralogy Pty Ltd) Agreement Amendment Act 2020, which overrides the outcomes of the state’s long-running dispute with Clive Palmer and extinguishes Palmer’s rights to damages.
Liberty Quote
Civilization is in retreat because it is unfashionable to do the right thing.— narby (Anonymous blog comment)
-
Recent Comments
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Dave in Marybrook on You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- Walter Plinge on You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- tgs on You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- Terry on WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Matt on More Coronavirus Perspective
- Kneel on Zero Tolerance
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Anne on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Neil on WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Kneel on Dream Team opportunity lost
- Bruce of Newcastle on WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
- Rex Anger on Bill Muehlenberg: What gives with The Liberal Party and Mandatory Vaccinations?
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 19, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- Bex Machine
- And finally the Marxists came for the (left) liberals
- Goodbye and Good Riddance
- More Coronavirus Perspective
- The worst president of my lifetime discusses the best
- Biden’s top priority: allowing men back into the girls’ toilets
- Fan told
- Dream Team opportunity lost
- Tense scenes in Melbourne
- The Phony Historiographical Miracle On The Hudson
- Bill Muehlenberg: What gives with The Liberal Party and Mandatory Vaccinations?
- Californian electricity collapse shows where Australia is heading
- Jessanomics
- Pierce the veil …
- The false RE promise of good wind days
- Zero Tolerance
- When the ADF are the smartest people in the room …
- How to deal with lockdowns in the future
- Our crazed health officials will be parroting this within days
- Don’t take anything less than a fiver, love
- I thought Scotty was supposed to be from marketing
- On Bret Stephens being a ‘Biden conservative’
- Notice the Pattern?
- Crowding out
- Some PDT ads
- Some Perspective
- PanDANic time line
- Vacc-birding: Morrison thinks your body belongs to the state
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
And WA no longer a reliable place for any business.
Private property rights clearly no longer exist in WA.
Revolution will be bloody.
99% of WA people are behind McGowan, so unlikely there will be any blood on the streets. Clive had 8 years to come to the table to discuss his proposal but neglected to do so.
Just another episode of WA Inc.
You’d have to wonder if the WA government will get reamed by the HC via the corporations powers.
Which could get very very expensive for WA.
I hope so, much as I dislike Mr Palmer.
WA Labor hasn’t learned anything from WA Inc.
The Gowan government is playing a Game of Thrones.
A matter is being played out in the High Court of Justice , London, CO/588/2020.
Here there is the issue of whether the bills of the WA Parliament have been in compliance to section 2(3) Constitution Act 1889 (WA) for royal assent, Queen of Australia, ….. or Queen of United Kingdom.
Only one of these titles is mandated by law with a prohibition in the case of non-compliance.
Dare we call it treason?
‘99% of WA people are behind McGowan’
Then they won’t mind when their own property rights are similarly retrospectively
extinguishedstolen by a “duly elected” cartel.
You would have to think that is near to an absolute certainty as you could get.