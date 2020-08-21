Will Tax Payers Get a Cut

Hat tip to Gerard Henderson’s Media Watch Dog Blog.

According to the SMHAge CBD gossop page of Monday August 16, 2020:

Alberici has also written a book. Her publisher Hardie Grant is doing the big reveal on the manuscript on Monday, including the title and content. It’s been variously described as a memoir and reflection on the life of a journalist working in a tough environment.

So Ms Alberici has been writing a book while a paid full time employee of the ABC. Was she doing this writing during the hours she was paid to work?

Given she is a mother of 3 kids, when did she otherwise have the time?

So if this book was written during the hours she was paid to be working for the ABC, will the ABC be getting a clip of the royalties?

Perhaps this might be her first lesson in economics.