Will Tax Payers Get a Cut

Posted on 4:32 pm, August 21, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Hat tip to Gerard Henderson’s Media Watch Dog Blog.

According to the SMHAge CBD gossop page of Monday August 16, 2020:

Alberici has also written a book. Her publisher Hardie Grant is doing the big reveal on the manuscript on Monday, including the title and content. It’s been variously described as a memoir and reflection on the life of a journalist working in a tough environment.

So Ms Alberici has been writing a book while a paid full time employee of the ABC.  Was she doing this writing during the hours she was paid to work?

Given she is a mother of 3 kids, when did she otherwise have the time?

So if this book was written during the hours she was paid to be working for the ABC, will the ABC be getting a clip of the royalties?

Perhaps this might be her first lesson in economics.

3 Responses to Will Tax Payers Get a Cut

  1. Jock
    #3555452, posted on August 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    I will be giving this book a body swerve.

  2. bemused
    #3555460, posted on August 21, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Their ABC is a tough working environment?

  3. Bazinga
    #3555498, posted on August 21, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    You assume it will make a profit.

