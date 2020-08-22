Open Forum: August 22, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, August 22, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
33 Responses to Open Forum: August 22, 2020

  2. gafa
    #3555713, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Only the winner is ever remembered.

  3. Zyconoclast
    #3555714, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:07 am

    The Mavericks are back!

  4. Huck
    #3555716, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Top 10!
    Thank you, thank you very much.

  8. MatrixTransform
    #3555726, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:34 am

    midnite on The Cat … where the April sun don’t shine

  9. NoFixedAddress
    #3555727, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #3555715, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:10 am
    ….
    The overlay I might add is that the drafters of the Constitution were trying to herd several mistrusting colonies into a Federation

    Then show the discussion papers

  10. NoFixedAddress
    #3555728, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Mitch M.
    #3555711, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Not only that but there were stuff all that voted for it back yay.

    It is time for more States and get away from inner city filth.

    In our multi culti Australia surely we wouldn’t impose conformity to one belief.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #3555729, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:39 am

    #3555726, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:34 am

    midnite on The Cat … where the April sun don’t shine

    .. and the Iceman Cometh.
    .
    With Drano in his ice-pipe.

  12. stackja
    #3555730, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Three hours to Tom toons.

  13. JC
    #3555733, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Just in case Bruce and Artie forget.

    Yep, it’s Tesla time.

    Recall only a few weeks ago Tesla was battling a US$200 billion market cap. Today lets try, US$384 billion and the stock price is $US2,059 a share fellas.

    This is absolutely fucking unreal.

    https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TSLA?p=TSLA&amp;.tsrc=fin-srch

  14. MatrixTransform
    #3555735, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:51 am

    the Iceman Cometh

    omfg!

    … films I wish I never watched

  15. MatrixTransform
    #3555736, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Remember the Alamo
    When help was on the way
    It’s better here and now,
    I feel that good today.

    I’d like to take a walk
    But not around the block
    I really got some news
    I met a man from Mars.
    He picked up all my guitars
    And played me traveling songs.

    And when we got on ship
    He brought out
    something for the trip
    And said, It’s old but it’s good
    Like any other primitive would.

    I’m gonna ride my tesla
    From Peru to California
    I wanna ride him good
    In my old neighborhood
    I’m gonna ride him good
    In my old neighborhood.

    And when we got on ship
    He brought out
    something for the trip
    And said, It’s old but it’s good
    Like any other primitive would.

  16. Infidel Tiger King
    #3555737, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Elon Musk is a genius.

    I’m not sure what type yet. He better sell a lot of something to make that valuation stack up.

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #3555738, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:56 am

    I am picking this up from the old fred.
    dover beach …

    The idea of rewriting the constitution every 50-100 years is preposterous and would completely undermine allegiances to country. It would turn the constitution into a statute and large groups would form to turn the constitution to their favour whenever the period of reformulation was approaching. Finding a difficulty with a section given a situation doesn’t mean we must be dissatisfied with a section let alone the entire constitution; difficulties are always to be expected as previously admitted. Persistent problems with a section can be dealt with by referendum without having to dissolve and rewrite the entire document. The case law clarifies the document. It addresses ambiguities, incoherences, and the like, when faced with this or that situation; it doesn’t make the document meaningless.

    Quite so.

  19. JC
    #3555740, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:57 am

    Just incredible. Tesla was $1,374 on August 11. It’s motored up 50% in 11 days. It’s 50% on an already massive market capo.

  20. egg_
    #3555741, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Huck
    #3555716, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Lurking Clown Patrol?

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #3555742, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:59 am

    JC

    #3555733, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Just in case Bruce and Artie forget

    OK.
    Who am I?

    Jolly pleased I bought a bundle at $75.

  22. egg_
    #3555743, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Matrix Trannie: Blue Pill or Red Pill?

  23. Infidel Tiger King
    #3555744, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:00 am

    What’s the longest markets have been irrational for?

  25. NoFixedAddress
    #3555746, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:02 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #3555738, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:56 am

    I am picking this up from the old fred.
    dover beach …

    The idea of rewriting the constitution every 50-100 years is preposterous and would completely undermine allegiances to country. It would turn the constitution into a statute and large groups would form to turn the constitution to their favour whenever the period of reformulation was approaching. Finding a difficulty with a section given a situation doesn’t mean we must be dissatisfied with a section let alone the entire constitution; difficulties are always to be expected as previously admitted. Persistent problems with a section can be dealt with by referendum without having to dissolve and rewrite the entire document. The case law clarifies the document. It addresses ambiguities, incoherences, and the like, when faced with this or that situation; it doesn’t make the document meaningless.

    Quite so.

    and you can’t indicate any of the original discussion on Australia’s Constitution.

  27. Infidel Tiger King
    #3555748, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:03 am

    Musk is worth about $70bn. He’s never made a profit.

    At least our rich make bulk cash, even if they are terrible pieces of shit.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #3555750, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:03 am

    Infidel Tiger King

    #3555744, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:00 am

    What’s the longest markets have been irrational for?

    Not sure.
    But I have a formula for you.
    The length of the irrationality = the depth of the fall.

  30. JC
    #3555751, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Artie

    I can’t believe this stock. It’s actually the stock of the decade. Basically in a depression a car-maker’s stock does this.

    The South African’s net worth must be higher than Bezos now, notionally at least. I recall reading years ago that his bonus etc was tied to the stock price and leveraged in a huge way. Even then the targets were never set that the board was expecting the stock to go this high. He could well rake in at least $50 billion.
    I don’t care what anyone says, but 50 billion is real money. 🙂 It’s not chump change.

  31. MatrixTransform
    #3555752, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Suppository?

    where the April sun don’t shine … sunshine 🙂

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #3555753, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Drano time.
    The sock needs darning.

  33. JC
    #3555754, posted on August 22, 2020 at 1:05 am

    Musk is worth about $70bn. He’s never made a profit.

    This is what google says. I don’t think like it was updated in the past few weeks. He’s over the hundi.

    Elon Musk/Net worth
    83.6 billion USD
    2020

