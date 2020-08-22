Liberty Quote
When governments cannot spend, they regulate.— Chris Berg
-
-
Open Forum: August 22, 2020
1
Only the winner is ever remembered.
The Mavericks are back!
Top 10!
Thank you, thank you very much.
The mother should have left her boy out of this
Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy.
Poland snubs West with appointment of foreign minister who accused LGBT community of promoting ZOOPHILIA & CANNIBALISM
Air hellair.
midnite on The Cat … where the April sun don’t shine
Then show the discussion papers
Not only that but there were stuff all that voted for it back yay.
It is time for more States and get away from inner city filth.
In our multi culti Australia surely we wouldn’t impose conformity to one belief.
.. and the Iceman Cometh.
.
With Drano in his ice-pipe.
Three hours to Tom toons.
Just in case Bruce and Artie forget.
Yep, it’s Tesla time.
Recall only a few weeks ago Tesla was battling a US$200 billion market cap. Today lets try, US$384 billion and the stock price is $US2,059 a share fellas.
This is absolutely fucking unreal.
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TSLA?p=TSLA&.tsrc=fin-srch
omfg!
… films I wish I never watched
Remember the Alamo
When help was on the way
It’s better here and now,
I feel that good today.
I’d like to take a walk
But not around the block
I really got some news
I met a man from Mars.
He picked up all my guitars
And played me traveling songs.
And when we got on ship
He brought out
something for the trip
And said, It’s old but it’s good
Like any other primitive would.
I’m gonna ride my tesla
From Peru to California
I wanna ride him good
In my old neighborhood
I’m gonna ride him good
In my old neighborhood.
And when we got on ship
He brought out
something for the trip
And said, It’s old but it’s good
Like any other primitive would.
Elon Musk is a genius.
I’m not sure what type yet. He better sell a lot of something to make that valuation stack up.
I am picking this up from the old fred.
dover beach …
Quite so.
Just incredible. Tesla was $1,374 on August 11. It’s motored up 50% in 11 days. It’s 50% on an already massive market capo.
Huck
#3555716, posted on August 22, 2020 at 12:13 am
Lurking Clown Patrol?
OK.
Who am I?
Matrix Trannie: Blue Pill or Red Pill?
What’s the longest markets have been irrational for?
Black Pill
and you can’t indicate any of the original discussion on Australia’s Constitution.
Musk is worth about $70bn. He’s never made a profit.
At least our rich make bulk cash, even if they are terrible pieces of shit.
Suppository?
Not sure.
But I have a formula for you.
The length of the irrationality = the depth of the fall.
Artie
I can’t believe this stock. It’s actually the stock of the decade. Basically in a depression a car-maker’s stock does this.
The South African’s net worth must be higher than Bezos now, notionally at least. I recall reading years ago that his bonus etc was tied to the stock price and leveraged in a huge way. Even then the targets were never set that the board was expecting the stock to go this high. He could well rake in at least $50 billion.
I don’t care what anyone says, but 50 billion is real money. 🙂 It’s not chump change.
where the April sun don’t shine … sunshine 🙂
Drano time.
The sock needs darning.
This is what google says. I don’t think like it was updated in the past few weeks. He’s over the hundi.