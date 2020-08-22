The Anthony Seibold situation

EVEN those who don’t follow rugby league are aware that Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is enduring one of the most hellish seasons in NRL history, both personally and professionally. His team has crashed to its worst ever slump and the weekly defeats have been double-digit wipe-outs. The body language of players and their physical commitment at the line have been shameful and there is no Alf Langer or Darren Lockyer in the roster teaching them how to rally, how to lift, how to stay and how to win. A few weeks ago, some players were said to be in tears after their latest humiliation. That didn’t elicit anything but livid contempt. Crying is not well regarded by League fans – especially considering the footloose blubberers earn more than most doctors.

Seibold’s five-year contract reportedly has no performance clause which means his critics – now legion – have been swapping ideas on how to get rid of him. This started as spitballing by commentators and reporters about escape clauses, a hasta la vista payout or a resignation. But Seibold didn’t budge and the Broncos board – playing the loyalty card only because its hands are tied, legally – tried to shut down the turmoil. The season a write-off anyway, the crisis for executives is now about sandbagging sponsorships.

And that’s how the Broncos would have staggered into 2021 were it not for an extraordinary campaign of character assassination played out on social media following Seibold’s separation from the team to attend to a family emergency. Described as an “extremely private matter” by Broncos CEO Paul White, fools stepped into the mystery void – for nowadays nothing excites the imaginations of the angry like a known unknown – whereupon a false and defamatory take on the 45 year-old coach’s personal affairs was kicked around internet forums like a crap-encrusted Steeden. Showing the kind of fight his easybeat charges would be well advised to ponder, Siebold took legal action and even paid for a European cyber-security firm – whose experts include a British SAS veteran – to hunt for the culprits. According to his lawyer, Dave Garratt, he and his client will soon be in receipt of the firm’s completed report. What they have already been told – supposedly – is that one suspect is a “prominent name” in the code and other promoters of the calumny are linked to the NRL.

Scepticism about what Seibold’s detectives have detected is warranted at this stage. Prominence is a subjective concept, while people with ‘links’ to the NRL number in the thousands and could conceivably include everyone from a rival coach to the bloke manning the gate at Lang Park. Nor does it do Seibold’s negotiating position any harm to have the frighteners put on administrators. He has expressed disappointment at their indifference to his plight, after all. In A Few Good Men, Kaffee brandished two airmen with nothing to report and Garratt is brandishing gumshoe Brits nobody can check. The latest is that the alleged Colonel Jessup may have cracked; Garratt claims the social media presence of the “prominent name” recently “went black.” Meanwhile, criminal charges, six figure lawsuits and “years in jail” are being discussed.

Which brings me not so much to the sad fanatics traducing a coach on social media but to the marginally more law-abiding gossip-mongers of the conventional media. Having spent months inciting each phony twist in the saga, sports-page tut-tutters have done what they always do when their own head-hunting goes horribly wrong: switch sides and pretend to be the good guys. Now their crusade (and commercial imperative) is to round up Seibold’s shadowy enemies while judging their hillbilly cousins online for crossing the dead-ball line. Please. There is a big problem today with newspapers and broadcasters destroying reputations or sabotaging jury trials just to sell ‘content’ or to lynch cultural enemies. The lawyer for Ben Roberts-Smith yesterday condemned Nine newspapers for a “campaign of slander” that has taken a toll on his client’s mental health. We know the ABC gave a platform to convicted criminals and a perjurer to promote the corrupt prosecution of George Pell. I hope Seibold comes out on top and that his foes get what they deserve. But I would also like to see ‘prominent names’ in the mainstream media brought to the dock for their far more damaging lies.

