What you will never see in the media about the Dem Convention

Barack Obama’s speech at the DNC’s misbegotten cyber-convention worked only for those Americans, including most in the media, who paid no serious attention to the eight years of Obama’s presidency. (snip) What follows are some of the riffs that I, and likely they, found most entertaining. Obama began by telling us the Constitution “wasn’t a perfect document,” implying that he would have done better had he been there. (snip) Here was one of my favorite Obama lines: “Joe knows the world, and the world knows him.” No one denies that, especially not the Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.

Biracial Kamala’s appeal to the Dems’ African American base? [Disclaimer: the author makes no pretense of speaking for African Americans. All who believe that racial heritage dictates the parameters of acceptable speech are cautioned to read no further. Any triggering that results from continuing beyond this point is solely the responsibility of the reader.] Does anyone believe that if she were white, Kamala Harris would have been chosen as Joe Biden’s veep? (snip) Kamala Harris, daughter of Tamil and Jamaican immigrants, was deemed by Biden’s handlers to be acceptably melanin-rich. After all, Barack Obama was also biracial and passed muster

Biden Repeats Charlottesville Lie in Dishonest and Divisive DNC Acceptance Speech Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in a deeply dishonest speech that repeated the Charlottesville lie.Biden never misses an opportunity to fulminate against the torch-carrying neo-nazis and their bulging veins, but besides lying about President Trump’s “very fine people” comment, he also grossly mischaracterized the events of that day to suggest that the violent antifa and BLM counter-protesters were—well—very fine people.“History has thrust one more urgent task on us,” Biden said toward the end of his divisive speech. “Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism

The DNC stands for ‘Did Not See!’ Admit it — you didn’t watch any of the just-completed Democrat convention from the basement. Neither did I. All these seventy- and eighty-year-old hacks — if I want reruns from the 60’s and 70’s, I’ll just watch MeTV. I get it — Democrats don’t like Orange Man Bad. Trump is an “existential” threat, as the governor of New Mexico (among many others) said. These people want to raise my taxes, open the borders, take away my health insurance and give it to illegal aliens for free, make sure those rolling blackouts in California go nationwide, defund the police, wreck my neighborhood and let all the rapists and murderers out of prison Convention Wrap Up: Dems Keep Joe Biden’s Agenda Hidden In The Basement A live audience wasn’t the only thing missing from the Democratic National Convention this year. So too was any substantive discussion of Joe Biden’s agenda should he win the White House. Has there ever been a political convention so utterly devoid of substance? In her mercifully brief speech on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton said that: “Everyone has a story about Joe’s thoughtfulness and empathy.” Apparently, team Biden required everyone who spoke at the convention to tell their stories. Almost none made it through their few minutes or airtime without exclaiming how empathetic, thoughtful, trustworthy — and other descriptions you normally hear at

Rolling blackouts, no Uber, businesses flee — California is Democrats’ dream for America After spending the bulk of his lieutenant governorship waging war against California’s last remaining nuclear power plant, Gov. Gavin Newsom is begging residents to turn up their thermostats as the state battles excruciating heat waves, roaring wildfires, and now, state-sanctioned blackouts to preserve its worst-in-America power grid. California’s power is not as carbon-efficient as clean nuclear energy, nor is it as cheap as traditional mass fossil fuels. If you’re looking to drink your problems away at your favorite dive bar, too bad; Newsom shut the indoor dining rooms. If you want to sit on a patio, you have to seek out the establishments that survived the state’s shutdown.

Hatred, Prejudice and Rage That phrase is President Trump’s, and it sums up today’s Democratic Party very well. This highly effective ad focuses on the Democrats’ tyrannical efforts to control every aspect of our lives:(Snip for tweet with link) I am becoming increasingly optimistic about this year’s election. It seems obvious that the Democrats have gone far overboard, and are alienating huge segments of the electorate. There is indeed a pro-arson, pro-looting faction, but it can hardly comprise a majority. The Democrats seem to think that Trump hatred can drag even a pitiful candidate like Joe Biden across the finish line, but Americans have never been haters. Not a majority of them, anyway.

Final Day of the Democrat Pros and Cons — As PR Pros Combine to Con America Julia Louis-Dreyfus has played a make-believe Vice President on TV. She begins our night by sharing small talk with Andrew Yang, the recently failed Democrat presidential candidate. Their repartee falls flat. Clunk. Julia tries to be funny. She mocks the pronunciation of Mike Pence’s name, with the implication that conservatives will reject Kamala Harris because her first name is not a classic White Anglo-Saxon Protestant name. But it simply does not resonate. We have elected for President someone with the name “Barack.” Someone with the name “Hussein.” Even someone with the name “Obama.” Twice. So, no, it is not about an exotic name.

Hunter Biden Vouches For Joe

Biden’s Honesty During DNC Hunter Biden and his younger sister Ashley Biden lauded their father for his honesty, care and principles during the Democratic National Convention Thursday night. “We want to tell you what kind of president our dad will be,” Hunter said. The two siblings go on to describe their father’s admirable characteristics. “He will be tough,” Ashley said. “And honest.” “He’ll tell you the truth when you don’t want to hear it,” she added(Tweet/Video) President Donald Trump criticized Hunter over his work with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, pressured the country’s former president to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the firm.

