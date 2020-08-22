Written before Joe Biden accepted the Democrat nomination

Notwithstanding that the Civil War is hard to top, there’s always room in a democracy for alternative views:

One hundred years later to the day, any sober and dispassionate mind must conclude that giving ladies the right to vote was the single greatest catastrophe in the history of our storied republic.” One hundred years later to the day, any sober and dispassionate mind must conclude that giving ladies the right to vote was the single greatest catastrophe in the history of our storied republic.” – Crisis magazine editor Michael Warren Davis.



