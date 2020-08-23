AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah

IT’S very rare for me to praise the doctors’ union but even its habitually authoritarian spokesmen are warning governments that pushing Australians to be jabbed with a first generation coronavirus vaccine is an incredibly dangerous and stupid idea. Naturally, the tipsy ships’ surgeons masquerading as the nation’s ‘health officials’ last week thug-advocated that very policy.
Doctors are urging governments not to compel Australians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, warning the fast-tracked approval process could create a risk of harmful side effects.
Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid said while the peak body was “very supportive of vaccination generally because of its extensive science behind the safety, it’s not going to be the case for a COVID vaccine, at least initially.”
Dr Khorshid said tying vaccination to access to services such as childcare, school or social security payments, as state and federal governments do with paediatric vaccines under ‘no jab, no play’ and ‘no jab, no pay’ laws, could not be justified with a brand new COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have to acknowledge it is a rushed approval process and even if the phase three trials on this Oxford vaccine go really well, it’s still not absolutely proven that it is safe, not as proven as is normally the case,” he said.
Scott Morrison initially implied vaccine refuseniks would be physically restrained and jabbed before somebody in his office suggested he pull his head in. There followed a walk-back on compulsion followed by a walk-back of the walk-back by Greg Hunt and others who re-badged “mandatory” as “incentives.” Now there will have to be a walk-back of the walked-back walk-back because the AMA’s advice constitutes public, legally consequential warning. This episode is yet another example of medically second-rate public servants thought-bubbling their way through the news cycle with phony police-state solutions to every passing subject.
as long as Chinese Andrews indemnifies the vaccine originator against being sued for the inevitable stuff ups. So he forces us to take poison and then gets us to pay damages for taking it!
Politicians are so keen on it, then all damages come out of their pension funds.
P.S. Governments always indemnify big drug companies against being sues for mistakes!
I honestly cannot envision a time in the future where I will cast a ballot for anyone. Nothing but piss poor wannabe tyrants left and right stoking fear and treading on the rights of ordinary citizens. I would escape but the borders are locked. Future escape looks bleak also as I won’t be getting the Government flu jab and therefore will be denied exit. Drone army spies, mandated vaccines, people being ripped from their vehicles without criminal suspicion, WTF is going on in this place…
No side effects 🙂
https://imgur.com/MkOSnS2
Doctors are urging governments not to compel Australians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, warning the fast-tracked approval process could create a risk of harmful side effects.
No shit.
We are governed by the dumbest cretins ever to grace the shit stain of Australian politics.
AMA ect want to keep the “pandemic” running as long as they can to shore up their own authority on things like, I don’t know, banning salted peanuts, vaping and any other puritanical stuff we plebs may enjoy, like freedom…
Having said that, mandatory vaccination runs against my instincts as a libertarian…so there’s that. But I don’t trust the AMA to give sound medical advice, it’s a Union, not a medical advisory body.
Perhaps if DANDEMIC DAN asks his Chinese Owners nicely they might let him have some of the vaccine they developed before the released the Wuhan Covid 19 on the rest of the world , naturally it was released to make Chinas Economy the biggest inthe World,a p;an which succeede beyond the Politburos wildest dreams .
So get crawling DANDEMIC DAN ,grovel they like that ,makes them feel superior .
Doesn’t need to be a medical advisory body. I’m not, but I have excellent research skills and a good understanding of statistics. A fast-tracked, insufficiently tested medication of any kind, would not be the choice of any rational human unless they were in danger of imminent death. That’s why drug companies have compassion programs where drugs that have not yet passed the TGA requirements but show promise can be given, by informed choice, to those who have otherwise run out of options.
A fast tracked vaccine for C19 is not in the same category.
As far back as the 1980s, cartoonist Patrick Cook*, in his weekly blog for the National Times, used to call the AMA the Painters and Doctors Union — the Painters and Dockers being a union in the 1970s and ’80s known for criminal violence. Nowadays, the AMA is simply a professional association for Green-voting tax-hoovering open borders political extremists.
So I find it amusing that the AMA, in urging caution on vaccines, is momentarily to the right of Morrison, whose inner fuhrer couldn’t wait to lay the jackboots into the people who elected him.
(He and Daniel Andrews have discovered what they hope is the secret sauce of Australian politics: treat people like shit and they’re so stupid they’ll re-elect you.)
*Cook still fills in for the Trump-deranged David Rowe at the anti-business daily when he’s on vacation.
Someone said the word “thalidomide” to AMA President Omar Khorshid. Perhaps lawyers.
Fast track vaccinations and babies.
Not happened ScottDan.
No matter who said it about efficacy there has only been 30 healthy people in Oxford development ofa vaccineI Stage 4 is where it usually falls down not many her thru this stage.
Ivermectin
Why hasn’t the report on this drug been publicized?
https://www.medianet.com.au/releases/189953/
Professor Borody says his research has led him to a triple therapy of Ivermectin, zinc and an antibiotic – which are all TGA and FDA approved – which could be the fastest and safest way to stop the Victorian outbreak within 6-8 weeks. [See Professor Borody’s published research papers ORIC here http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0519-4698%5D
He said he knows of medical professionals already using it as a preventative therapy themselves.
“If nothing else, make it available in aged care homes immediately. Our elderly are at the highest risk and this is a very safe option especially when we have nothing else except ventilators.”
“Also, our frontline workers deserve more protection with a preventative medication like this, and as emergency treatment if they test positive.”
“An Ivermectin tablet can cost as little as $2 – which could make it by far the cheapest, safest, and fastest cure for Australians and the Australian economy.”
I prefer my vaccines well tested, preferably on other people first. I thought it strange that the PM and Libs wanted us to be the lab mice. Isn’t the testing normally done in some shithole country after the dictator is well bribed? I suppose that Dear Leader Dan has taken the Chinese money so maybe it is us, we are becoming closer to a third world shithole as each day passes.