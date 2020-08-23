Bring Me A Dream

GET ready for more head explosions than that memorable scene in The Kingsman. Media attorneys and CFOs must be stocking up on valium this weekend following confirmation of the dashing young millionaire’s booking to boost Donald Trump at the GOP convention – which begins tomorrow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Possibly the first rumblings of a cranial blast have started in the ABC’s Washington bureau chief David Lipson.

Praising the Democrats for their convention yesterday (of course), Lipson concluded with a brief summary of this week’s Republican counter: “Among the confirmed speakers: the MAGA hat-wearing teenager who stared down a Native American protester.” Nothing about the so-called protester being the aggressor or a fraudulent Vietnam veteran. Nothing about the Washington Post settling a $250 million libel and slander lawsuit filed by Sandmann or CNN doing the same for a $275 million version. If Lipson’s sour denialism is indicative, renewed nastiness toward Mr Sandmann could make him the first billionaire fake news victim in history.