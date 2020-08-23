Could the last socialist in Victoria please blow the candle out?

A website’s one thing but the Government should be putting its hand in its pocket to really support small business.”
– Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien thinks governments have pockets
Let government succor failures, and we shall be headed for stagnation and decline.
Victorian lieborals could there be a more useless organisation?
The only click for Vic I’m willing to participate in does not involve a computer mouse.
Build the wall! They can remain an insulated state like North Korea with chairman Dan and his thug cops and drones to watch over them and shoot curfew breakers (they have already started this). Soon even the African gang members will be trying to flee and claiming refugee status.
And I agree that the LNP across the country is next to useless, and I’m no fan of excessive government largesse, but I think O’Brien is trying to make the point that the website money (and the useless app millions) could have been put to an actual useful end rather than a feel good exercise for Danny the Dumb.
The NSW Liberals are giving them a run for their money.
A prime example, Pru Goward:
Zero option.
No infections.
No businesses.
No CO2 emissions.
No Victoria.
Green paradise!
The Queensland LNP.